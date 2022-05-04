Skoda Kushaq Price Hike By Up To Rs 70k – May 2022 (New Vs Old)

After the latest update, Skoda Kushaq is available in five trims namely- Active Peace, Active, Ambition Classic, Ambition and Style

Joining the list of other automakers who have recently increased prices of their models, is Skoda India. Skoda has increased prices of Kushaq in May 2022. This is the second price revision for the compact SUV this year, after it was launched last year. The crossover received two additional variants recently in the form of Active Peace and Ambition Classic.

Both trims are priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively. The Active Peace trim is the new base-spec model of Kushaq which is Rs 1.30 lakh dearer than the previous base model Active. The Czech brand has now increased prices for the compact crossover by Rs 70,000 depending on the variant.

Skoda Kushaq Prices May 2022

Manual variants of Kushaq are priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 17.19 lakh, whereas automatic variants of the SUV are available at a price range of Rs 14.09 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). In the latest update, Skoda has deleted the Style variant of Kushaq with a manual gearbox and six airbags.

The highest price hike of Rs 70,000 has been witnessed by the Style manual variant of Kushaq powered by 1.5-litre powertrain. The Style variant with 1.0L automatic powertrain has surprisingly not received any price hike and continues to be priced at Rs 16.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kushaq New Variants

There are no reports of any change in features and specs in the pre-existing variants of Skoda Kushaq. The new base Active Peace variant misses out on an infotainment system as well as speakers although it does receive steering mounted audio controls. Owners will have an option to install the Skoda infotainment at a later date, once stocks arrive.

The other new entrant in this list is the Ambition Classic variant that has been positioned between ‘Active’ and ‘Ambition’ trims. This new variant misses out on a few features in comparison to the Ambition variant. For instance, it gets black suede seats with a honeycomb pattern instead of a dual-tone fabric stitching offered in the Ambition trim. It also misses out on automatic climate control and connected car technology.

Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition

Skoda’s next big launch is a new top-spec Monte Carlo Edition of Kushaq that is slated to hit showrooms on 9th May. Units of the new Kushaq Monte Carlo have already started reaching dealerships across the country. This variant will feature significant cosmetic updates over its regular siblings. It gets a blacked-out treatment on its exterior where chrome elements of the standard model have been replaced by all-black elements.

Kushaq Monte Carlo trim will be exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.