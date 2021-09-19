Skoda Kushaq Problems Likely Resolved – New Cars Get Updated Fuel Pump

Launched earlier this year in June, Kushaq is already ranked among top 3 compact SUVs in the country

With its gorgeous profile and comprehensive range of features, Kushaq has emerged as one of the favourites in compact SUV space. It is currently the top selling product in Skoda’s India portfolio. It is the first Skoda car to be designed and developed entirely in India.

However, in recent times, there have been some concerns regarding breakdowns reported by customers. Issues like engine cut-off and loss of power have been reported along with warning light on Electronic Power Control (EPC). The latter indicates potential problem with fuel injection, accelerator pedal, cruise control or traction control.

Kushaq problem ‘Solved’ says Skoda

Amid the increasing chatter on social media, Skoda India Brand Director, Zac Hollis has assured that the problem is being addressed from the top. He said that all new dispatches will be equipped with “more robust fuel pumps”. Problems with Kushaq were likely due to varying fuel quality in the country. With a more robust fuel pump, such problems are expected to be fully resolved.

For existing customers, the replacement will be provided free of cost at the service centre. Customers will be contacted individually, as and when their dealerships have the stock of new fuel pumps. It is not clear if the company is terming this is as a Skoda Kushaq recall or not.

In an earlier communication, Zac had pointed out that some quality concerns are likely with every new car launch anywhere in the world. In case of Kushaq, the problems have been relatively fewer. He further said that Skoda’s technical team in India as well as Europe were working round the clock to identify the issues and find a solution.

Kushaq bookings have crossed 10k in a span of just around three months. Monthly sales are about 2k. Skoda appears to have done well in acting swiftly to resolve problems being faced by customers. If things were delayed, it would likely have impacted Kushaq sales in an adverse manner.

Some customers who have booked their Kushaq could be seen expressing their doubts on social channels. Hopefully, the fuel pump replacement will take care of problems being faced by users.

Car Recalls in 2021

As carmakers source parts from multiple suppliers, there’s always a risk of things not working as desired. Earlier this month, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced a recall for petrol variants of Ertiga, Ciaz, S-Cross, Brezza and XL6. The recall was for specific units manufactured between 4th May 2018 and 27th October 2020. The recall is for testing a potentially faulty motor generator unit. The replacement will be completely free.

Earlier this year in July, Mahindra had announced a recall for around 600 units of its diesel vehicles. These were manufactured at the company’s Nashik facility between June 21 and 2nd July, 2021. The recall involved inspection of engine for premature wear and tear caused by use of contaminated fuel. The rectification / replacement was provided free of cost to customers.