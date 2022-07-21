Skoda Kushaq Sales Cross 28k In 1st Year – New Features Added, Some Deleted

Skoda Kushaq offers the 1.5L TSI engine on top-spec variants that makes highest-in-segment 150 bhp

Skoda Kushaq was launched a year ago on 28th June 2021. It was the first car to be launched under the Skoda VW INDIA 2.0 strategy. Skoda and Volkswagen developed a brand new platform named MQB A0 IN, on which we now have 4 cars on sale in India – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun and Virtus.

Skoda is currently the ninth highest-selling PV maker in India as of June 2022. With 6,023 units sold in the month with an astounding 720.57% YoY growth over June 2021.Speaking about Kushaq, it is currently the fourth highest-selling compact SUV with 2,983 units sold in June 2022 as found in our compact SUV sales chart.

Skoda Kushaq has sold 28,629 units since launch in June 2021 till June 2022. Average monthly sales stand at 2,386 units. It registered the highest sales surge in June 2022 with 2,983 units. Kushaq has been delivering solid numbers to the company and to celebrate its 1-year anniversary, Skoda India is highlighting Kushaq’s journey till date.

Skoda Kushaq Updates & Additions

On this occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda India said that Kushaq is the hero of INDIA 2.0. One year on, Kushaq has been instrumental in Skoda India climbing one sales peak after another. He also added that the company will use this landmark occasion in Kushaq’s life cycle to introduce a host of updates that further enhance the user experience and all-new variants providing more value to customers.

For starters, Skoda India has added some features as standard fitment to commemorate Kushaq’s one-year anniversary. Feature additions include a new headliner that replaces the old one for better aesthetics and ambiance. Also, a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) is now offered as standard fitment across the range. Next set of feature additions is limited to all the Kushaq variants that are powered by the 1.0L TSI engine only irrespective of transmission option. It gets an engine stop/start feature and regenerative energy recuperation system. Skoda claims that with these feature additions, fuel efficiency has increased by up to 9%.

Coming to interior additions, Kushaq now gets a 20.32 cm (8”) infotainment screen with knobs and buttons hence increasing driver’s ergonomics. The Style variant in particular now gets a Skoda virtual cockpit with an 8” display replacing the dials. Due to shortage in chips / parts, Skoda had to delete a few features from Kushaq in the course of their 1 year journey. These include the larger 10 inch touchscreen, auto folding ORVM, etc.

New Variant Addition

Skoda India added a new variant to Kushaq’s lineup named Style NSR (No Sunroof). This new variant strategically slots between currently sold Ambition trim and Style trim. It is based on 1.0L TSI Style trim and as the name suggests, doesn’t get a sunroof. This trim is only made available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Remember the 8” virtual cockpit we mentioned was added for Style trim? Well, Style NSR variant does not get it. This variant is expected to draw more customers as it strikes the right balance between features and price. The rest of the trims are untouched and will be sold like they are.

Over the course of 1 year, Skoda has not increased the prices of the variants by that huge a margin, as compared to some other OEMs in the market. When comparing launch price with today’s price, it is the Style MT 1.5 TSI variant that has gotten the highest increase of Rs 1 lakh. They did launch new, more expensive variants in recent months.

Skoda Kushaq competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, MG Astor and upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder. With the segment getting heated up, Skoda is giving more options and attractive EMI offers to draw in more customers.