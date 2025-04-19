Skoda Kushaq Sales Decline To New Low – As Kylaq Takes Over

Kushaq used to be the best-selling product in this portfolio topping SAVWIPL’s sales chart quite often. This compact SUV has almost always had a couple of thousand units sold consistently on a monthly basis. That has changed now and Skoda Kushaq sales have been reduced to triple digits for the first time since its launch in July 2021. Let’s take a closer look why.

Kushaq Sales Decline

Analysing the sales of Skoda Kushaq for the last six months, we can see that this compact SUV has been on a downward spiral. Especially after the peak in December 2024, a period that usually offers hefty year-end discounts. For the first time since its launch in July 2021, Skoda Kushaq has registered sub 1,000 units in sales.

Breaking up the sales numbers, we can see that Skoda sold 2,213 Kushaq in October 2024. November 2024 saw 1,524 units of Kushaq sold. In December 2024, sales peaked (in these 6 months) at 2,465 units sold.

The downward spiral started from January 2025 when sales dropped to 1,371 units, reduced to 1,035 units in February 2025 and Skoda registered sub 1,000 units sales with Kushaq for the first time in March 2025 at 897 units. This lowest-ever sales in March 2025 is despite the fact that Skoda improved the equipment list of Kushaq in that month.

Why though?

One doesn’t have to be a genius to realise why Kushaq sales have dropped drastically since January 2025. That is because Skoda announced the full prices of Kylaq in December 2024 and the new vehicle born out of India 2.5 strategy went on sale in January 2025. For Skoda, Kushaq’s decline is directly proportional to Kylaq’s growth.

If we take a look at sales numbers, Skoda Kylaq started its journey in India in January 2025 with 1,242 units. In just one month, sales almost tripled for Kylaq MoM as Skoda sold 3,636 units in February 2025. In March 2025, Skoda Kylaq sales peaked and even crossed the 5K units mark as it sold 5,327 units.

If we add these numbers up, Skoda sold 9,505 units of Kushaq in the past 6 months and 10,205 units of Kylaq in past 3 months. In essence, Skoda sold more Kylaq in 3 months than it sold Kushaq in the 6 months. Kylaq is currently the 9th best-selling sub 4m SUV sold in India and has great potential to grow.

Skoda Kylaq is well packaged and offers a lot of features and creature comforts right from the base Classic trim. Owing to its B-Segment positioning, it emerges as a lot more economical than Kushaq for almost the same experience and performance (1.0L TSI Kushaq). This seems to by why Kylaq is attracting buyers away from Kushaq and is sabotaging the sales of its larger sibling.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) turned their fortunes around in India with MQB A0 IN based portfolio launched under India 2.0 strategy. These include Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV sold under VW brand and Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV sold under Skoda brand. All four of these were known for their crash safety and performance, appealing to enthusiasts.