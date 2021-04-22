Skoda Kushaq Spied Undisguised On Road Ahead Of Launch

The Kushaq SUV comes in with two petrol engine choices along with manual, automatic and DSG transmission options

The new Skoda compact SUV gets its name from a Sanskrit word ‘Kushak’, meaning King or Emperor. It however has been tweaked to end with the word ‘q’ in keeping with the company trend of naming its models thus – Karoq, Kodiaq and Kamiq.

Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year as the Vision IN concept, the official name of Kushaq was announced earlier this year. Skoda Kushaq is the first product to be based on an MQB-A0-IN platform that is developed specifically for the India market and will be the first Made-in-India product under the VW Group’s India 2.0 Project. The new Kushaq will boast of upto 95 percent localization and is set for launch sometime in June 2021.

Features and Safety Equipment

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq is a 5 seater compact SUV that commands a muscular stance. It receives crystalline LED head and tail lamps, LED DRLs and a blacked out front grille with chrome accents. Its sporty appeal is enhanced by prominent roof rails and roof mounted rear spoiler along with black plastic cladding along the bottom of the SUV and on the wheel arches.

Silver accents on skid plats and massive front and rear bumpers along with dual tone alloy wheels are also a part of its exterior makeup. The Skoda Kushaq, offered in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style gets wheel designs according to trim levels. The base Active variant gets 16 inch steel wheels while the mid-level Ambition sits on 16 inch alloy wheels. The top of the line Style trim receives larger 17 inch alloy wheels. Take a look at the latest spy video below, credit to The Fat Biker.

Skoda Kushaq gets a spacious and well-appointed cabin. Its interiors are done up in a black and grey color scheme with piano black inserts. It boasts of a large 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with SkodaPlay connected car technology and a semi digital instrument cluster with analogue dials.

It also receives a multi-color MID, an electric sunroof and a 6 speaker audio system with a sub-woofer. A sunroof, ventilated front seating, touch controls for climate, ambient lighting and wireless charging are also among the features to be seen in the new Kushaq.

Safety is paramount in the new Kushaq with a total of 6 airbags, a multi collision braking system and electronic stability control. Safety is also via front and rear parking sensors and hill hold control. ISOFIX child seat anchors are offered as standard across all variants.

Engine and Transmission Specs

The Skoda Kushaq will receive is power via two petrol engine choices. The 1.0 liter TSI will offer 115 hp power and 175 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. There will also be a 1.5 liter TSI petrol engine option making 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DSG.

With pricing range estimated at between Rs.9-15 lakhs, the new Skoda Kushaq will contend with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster in the Indian market.