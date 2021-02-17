Skoda Kushaq SUV Debut Date 18th March – Longer Wheelbase Than Creta, Seltos

World premiere of the new Kushaq midsize sedan is slated for 18th March 2021 – Price reveal at a later date

Skoda Kushaq was showcased as Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is now scheduled to make its world premiere in India, on 18th March 2021. Based on the VW Group’s India-specific MQB-A0 platform, new Kushaq is a part of the company’s INDIA 2.0 project, that aims for high localization level of up to 95 percent.

Skoda Kushaq Styling and Features

The upcoming mid-size SUV will receive an impressive exterior design. It will see several outstanding interior comforts, safety and the latest in infotainment and connectivity features and will get its power via two powerful TSI engines.

For the first time in the brand’s two decades of existence in India, the new Kushaq is a grounds up new model designed especially for buyers in India. It owes its technical development to the exclusive state-of-the-art Technology Centre at Pune, opened in January 2019.

Developed in India, the Kushaq which means ‘king’ in Sanskrit, is the first Indian name for any Skoda model. The company has also achieved almost 92 percent localization which could go as high as 95 percent.

The new Skoda Kushaq in its concept form measured 4,256mm long with a height of 1,589mm. It was positioned on a wheelbase of 2,651mm relating to a generous amount of interior space with such features that will instantly appeal to the Indian customer. Company claims that this is the longest wheelbase in its class, even longer than that seen on the Seltos and Creta. It offers ample space for upto 5 occupants and sufficient boot space for luggage too.

The exteriors receive LED lighting all around at the front and rear along with LED DRLs and brake lights. The model on test also showed off a butterfly grille with twin vertical slats, roof rails and 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Set to be Skoda’s first connected car in India, the Kushaq will receive MySkoda Connect Tech along with a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system. A sunroof, ambient lighting, air conditioning or automatic Climatronic, depending on the trim level and a host of safety equipment will also be seen on the new Kushaq.

Škoda Kushaq Engine Specs

The Skoda Kushaq gets a choice of two powerful TSI engines. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder motor also powers the Polo and Rapid while a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder TSI will also power the Kushaq. These engines are offered with 3 gearbox options – depending on variant. These include a 6 speed manual transmission, a 6 speed automatic gearbox and a 7 speed DSG transmission.

Once launched, the Skoda Kushaq could be priced between Rs.10-16 lakhs. It will take on the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta in its segment.