Skoda Kushaq SUV Engine Options Revealed – Debuts In March 2021

The Kushaq will be based on the new India specific MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Group India got revamped around a year back when Skoda India took charge and was entrusted to lead the Group’s R&D activities in India. Leading the India 2.0 Program, Skoda has clearly got the hands on the wheels as far as future products of Volkswagen Group is concerned.

While Skoda has quite a few launches lined up for next year, there is still ambiguity regarding their launch timelines. Regarding this Zac Hollis, Skoda India’s Director for sales, service and marketing, has confirmed the approximate launch timelines of their upcoming cars.

Kushaq Launch

Most awaited Skoda SUV, is the Kushaq. This is the same SUV which was showcased as the Vision IN concept back at the 2020 Auto Expo last year. Launch will take place in June 2021, while it will be officially revealed to the world in March 2021. Soon after, it will start arriving at dealerships and bookings will also open.

Today, Skoda revealed its engine options. The Kushaq will be offered in a choice of two petrol engines – 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI and a 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI. Specs of these engines have not been revealed. We expect the 1.0 liter to deliver about 120 PS while the 1.5 Liter can deliver about 150 PS.

Transmission is taken care by a 6 speed MT as standard on both engines. Automatic option is on offer with both engine options. The smaller 3 cyl motor will get 6 speed AT while the bigger 1.5 liter motor will get 7 speed DCT.

Taigun launch will be a few weeks after Kushaq. Both SUVs will be underpinned by the India-specific VW’s MQB A0 (IN) platform which forms the backbone of future Volkswagen and Skoda products in India. This architecture has been in development at the Czech carmaker’s Pune technical center for the past couple of years in order to heavily localise it.

Expected Launch of Kodiaq, Octavia

In reply to questions posed to him on Twitter by owners/enthusiasts, Hollis confirmed that Skoda will also be launching the next generation Octavia and Kodiaq in the second quarter next year.

Launch of new Octavia will precede the new Kodiaq. The executive sedan has been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions previously. Whereas the SUV will be brought in as a CKD unit and assembled, the new Octavia will be locally manufactured.

Hollis also confirmed that although it is part of the company’s discussions, currently there are no plans to bring a locally assembled version of its mid-size SUV Karoq which is fully imported via the CBU route. Instead, Skoda will be launching Kushaq, which has a wheelbase of 2651mm, that is longer than Karoq.

On being asked if the company was planning to bring a subcompact SUV or a hatchback in future to which Hollis replied that Skoda at the moment is discussing future body styles for India but no such launch is expected in 2021. Skoda Fabia new gen launch for India has been ruled out.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

Both Kodiaq and Octavia form an integral part of Skoda India’s lineup and have been off the shelves ever since the latest BS6 emission norms kicked in. Both cars are expected to be offered with the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol mill which kicks out 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque.

The lower variants of the new Octavia could also be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI Turbo petrol unit which pushes out 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic unit as standard.