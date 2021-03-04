Skoda Kushaq SUV Interior Sketches Officially Revealed

Released sketches of the production version of the Kushaq look strikingly similar to the concept version

After Skoda released two design sketches showing off the front and sides of the new Kushaq, today they have released two more sketches showing the interiors. New Kushaq is underpinned on the Volkswagen’s new MQB A0-IN platform and is a part of the automaker’s India 2.0 product campaign. Its exteriors bear a strong resemblance to it larger SUV siblings, the Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq.

Speaking about the interior sketches, Skoda says, “The central element in the interior of the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ is a free-standing infotainment display with a screen diagonal of up to 10 inches. The interior design sketch also clearly shows the character line running beneath it, echoing the symmetrical contours of the ŠKODA grille.

The dimensions of the KUSHAQ correspond to those of a mid-size vehicle. At the same time, the new SUV model for the Indian market offers generous space as well as numerous storage options and ŠKODA’s signature Simply Clever details.

Exteriors

Kushaq is seen with a signature butterfly grille with chrome accents and black vertical slats with distinctive Skoda Design lettering, a raked windshield, wide central air intake, skid plate protection, two part front headlamps and halogen fog lamps. It also receives a contoured front bonnet, chrome finished window frames, roof mounted spoiler and roof rails along with body cladding.

Rear of the new Skoda Kushaq is seen with an elongated roof, rear diffuser, blackened B Pillars and wrap around LED tail lamps with reflectors positioned below, while the new Kushaq will sit on 17 inch dual tone alloy wheels. Distinctive Skoda lettering in capital letters is also seen on the tail gate.

Safety, Engine and Transmission

The exterior design of the new Skoda Kushaq clearly shows off inspiration of the ŠKODA VISION IN concept car. It is positioned on the MQB-A0-IN version of Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit and is a part of the 2.0 product campaign in India. Designed and developed at the Skoda Auto Technology center in Pune, production is planned with 95 percent localization levels.

The new Skoda Kushaq complies with new safety principles and the stricter BS6 emissions standards in India. Its safety equipment will include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, automatic climate control, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, etc. Engine specs also get detailed with 1.0 liter TSI petrol engine and 1.5 liter TSI petrol engine mated to 6 speed manual/6 speed automatic and a 7 speed DCT unit respectively.

Skoda is expected to price the brands first made in India 5 seater SUV from Rs.10 lakhs to Rs.14 lakhs. It will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in the segment.