Skoda Kushaq SUV Launch Price Rs 10.5 L To Rs 17.6 L

The new Skoda Kushaq has entered a segment wherein it will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos from today

Skoda India has been busy in the past few days. The new Octavia premium sedan was launched earlier this month, and today they have launched the much awaited Kushaq compact SUV. Offered only with petrol engine options of 1.0 liter 3 cyl and 1.5 liter 4 cyl (both TSI units), price starts from Rs 10.5 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 17.6 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

New Skoda Kushaq has already entered production at the company’s Chakan facility near Pune. Localization level from Day 1 is set at 95%. Bookings have opened from today. Deliveries will start from 12th July. Skoda Kushaq will be offered in three trims of Active, Ambition and Style. Below is the detailed price list of all variants of Kushaq.

New Kushaq For India

Kushaq is based on the company’s MQB-A0-IN platform and is the first offering as a part of its India 2.0 project. This new platform has been designed and developed at Skoda Technology Centre in Pune that was set up in January 2019. The platform has been designed to meet the stringent safety and emission norms for India.

It will be seen with special features designed to meet the demands for the Indian customer. True to its name ‘Kushaq’, that has been derived from Sanskrit and which means ‘King’ or ‘Emperor’ the new Kushaq will receive a formidable exterior design and special interior features. Testing across India has been done for more than 10 lakh kms.

Depending on variant, the Kushaq will ride on 16/17 inch steel/alloy wheels, will receive LED head and tail lamps and LED DRLs. It will get black finished front bumper, roof rails and rear diffuser while interiors will be seen with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, twin spoke steering wheel, wireless phone charging and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connected to 6 speakers.

The Kushaq will also sport In-car connected tech features offered by the latest myŠKODA Connect. Skoda will also offer various accessories as per buyer’s request.

Skoda Kushaq Petrol Engine Lineup

Skoda Kushaq will come in with two petrol engine options. These will include a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder TSI petrol engine offering 114 hp power and 175 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine making 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options will include 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic.

Skoda Kushaq Price, Rs ex-sh 1.0 (MT) 1.0 (AT) 1.5 (MT) 1.5 (DSG) Active 10,49,999 – – – Ambition 12,79,999 14,19,999 – – Syle 14,59,999 15,79,999 16,19,999 17,59,999

Apart from taking on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos which are the best-sellers in the segment, the new Kushaq will also rival the Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. Deliveries are set to commence from early July.