Skoda Kushaq vRS Rendered – To rival upcoming Creta N Line

Skoda Kushaq vRS will retain the impressive 5 star crash rating in GNCAP’s updated testing protocols

Many Skoda cars have RS and vRS variants from the factory. These are high-performance versions of standard cars and are largely revered across the world to be underrated and sleepers. India got RS spec variant of standard vehicles too. Most popular one has to be Octavia RS 245 (245 PS power).

Currently, in compact SUV space, Skoda and Volkswagen have Kushaq and Taigun. Both come equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, generating 150 PS power. These are the most powerful in the segment as of now. But soon the updated Creta and Seltos will arrive, with a more powerful 1.5 turbo 160 PS engine option.

Skoda Kushaq RS Spec Rendered

Kushaq is a fairly handsome vehicle for its class. That said, it could use the RS touch to lift up its aura. Based on Skoda’s international RS spec vehicles, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the Kushaq RS.

For starters, there are minimal changes, but those changes are enough to uplift the sporty element. On the stock car, there is a large cladding in the front bumper. Our render brings a sleeker and athletic-looking body-colour bumper which gets a lip spoiler too. Stock car’s front faux skid plate is now gone.

There is now a prominent vRS badge on gloss-Black grille. Major change is in the form of new athletic alloy wheels that featured on both Octavia RS and Kodiaq vRS. These are stylish dual-tone 5-spoke alloy wheels that bring a lot of sportiness to Skoda Kushaq vRS. The Skoda plaque on the front fenders now says vRS. The renders are in Lava Blue, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel, and Tornado Red.

Stock Skoda Kushaq gets halogen bulb fog lights even in top-spec Monte Carlo trim. On our Kushaq vRS render, they are projectors. Headlight assembly is still stock and still features the same halogen bulbs. Skoda and VW should have offered rear disc brakes as standard fitment across the range. Our Kushaq vRS spec model gets it though.

The 1.5L turbo petrol makes all the difference

Considering that Volkswagen will launch Trail and Sport version of Taigun soon, we hope Skoda brings in a special edition with Kushaq. Maybe not an RS or vRS spec model. But a visual special edition could spruce things up. If launched, the Kushaq RS could take on the upcoming Creta N Line as well as the Seltos GT Line facelift.

Front seat ventilation, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents are notable features. The larger 10” infotainment screen and digital driver’s display are only part of top-spec Monte Carlo and a few limited edition models. There are two powertrain combos to choose from. A 1.0L 3-cyl turbo petrol (114 bhp, 178 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) and a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo petrol (148 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 7DCT). 5 star crash rating with Kushaq and Taigun in GNCAP’s new test protocols are the highest in their segment.

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.