Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Auto Folding ORVM Feature Deleted

Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun no longer offer automatic electric folding ORVMs across the entire lineup

The global shortage of semiconductor chips has taken a big toll on almost all automobile OEMs across the world. With the crisis not nearing an end anytime soon, we believe OEMs will have to face the crunch of semiconductor chips in the foreseeable future as well.

Since modern automobiles are loaded with technology and gizmos, they require more semiconductors during manufacturing. Due to the ongoing crisis, Volkswagen and Skoda have removed the electric folding ORVMs feature from their respective compact SUV offerings- Taigun and Kushaq.

Kushaq, Taigun – Auto Folding ORVM Feature Deleted

This development was pointed out by a Twitter user who questioned Skoda India Director, Zac Hollis about this omission. The latter responded and confirmed the feature deletion due to the shortage in semiconductor chips. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ashish Kulkarni for sharing the update.

The lack of these chips has adversely impacted production of automobiles all across the globe. To keep production running, OEMs have been forced to remove some features from one or more models.

The company website has been updated as all the variants in both SUVs are now offered with manually folding ORVMs. It is yet unclear if electric adjustments for ORVMs are still available or not. This could also be deemed as a cost-cutting move since input costs of automobiles have risen exponentially over the past few months. Prices of both SUVs were recently increased earlier this month by up to Rs 45,000.

Features on offer

Rest of the features have been kept intact in both SUVs. Both SUVs offer plenty of common features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink; ventilated front seats, auto climate control, ambient lighting, a cooled glove-box, electric sunroof, wireless charging, etc.

Taigun additionally offers a fully digital instrument console as opposed to a semi-digital unit in Kushaq. In terms of safety, both models are loaded with features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, multi-collision braking, roll-over protection, brake disc wiping, hill hold control, and TPMS.

Powertrain Specs & Trim Options

Both SUVs are powered by the same turbocharged petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre TSI 3-cylinder unit and a 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder unit. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque while the latter pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission is offered as standard on both engine options. A 6-speed torque converter is offered as an option in the 1.0-litre unit, while the 1.5-litre unit gets the option of a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Kushaq is offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style with prices starting from Rs 10.79 lakh and maxing out at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas Taigun is classified under two broad trims- Dynamic Line and Performance Line, which are further divided into sub-trims: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. VW currently offers Taigun at a price range of Rs 10.99 – 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).