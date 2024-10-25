Skoda Kylaq Base Model Interiors Spied Ahead Of Launch – Details Revealed

With its sporty profile, distinctive name and robust performance, Skoda Kylaq is poised to make a strong impression in the sub-4m SUV segment

To explore opportunities in the entry-level sub 4m SUV segment, Skoda is readying the Kylaq sub-compact SUV. It will take on rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV3XO.

Skoda Kylaq base variant interiors revealed

Ahead of its launch on 6th November, a base model has been spied on road tests. A sneak peek at the SUV’s interiors reveals the presence of an analogue speedometer. There is no music system with the base model of Skoda Kylaq. A 6-speed gearbox can be seen that has chrome accents on the gear knob. The steering wheel appears to be the same as in use with Kushaq and Slavia. Kylaq is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that also underpins the Kushaq and Slavia.

Seats appear to be quite comfy with adequate thigh support. A number of components will be borrowed from other Skoda cars, something that will help reduce development and production cost. Top variants of Kylaq will have the same touchscreen, instrument display and AC controls as that of Kushaq/Slavia.

Enhanced safety

While the Kylaq base model has limited features, the safety kit is pretty robust. Skoda is offering more than 25 active and passive safety features as standard across all variants. So, even the base variant will be getting 6-airbags, roll over protection and traction and stability control. There will be an electronic differential lock, multi collision braking, passenger airbag deactivation and anti-lock brakes.

Kylaq base variant also has brake disc wiping, electronic brake distribution, motor slip regulation and ISOFIX seats. Since Kylaq is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, it is likely to get top crash test ratings, potentially 5-star NCAP safety rating. Skoda Kushaq and Slavia use the same platform and have received 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

Sporty exteriors

Even when fully camouflaged, the silhouette reveals a simple, yet elegant design. Kylaq is based on the brand’s Modern Solid design language that caters especially to the Indian tastes and preferences. The base model can be seen with the signature slatted grille, sleek headlamps and top-mounted LED DRLs.

Other highlights include R16 steel wheels with cover, roof rails, front disc brake and rear drum brake. The base model does not have a rear wiper. Skoda Kylaq will be offered with the 1.0-litre TSI engine that is also available with Kushaq as an option. It generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. While the base variant will get 6-speed manual, top variants of Kylaq will have the option of 6-speed automatic transmission.

On test drives, the Kylaq manual variant revealed a responsive engine and smooth gear shifts. The base manual variant of Kylaq is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh.

1 of 8

Source