Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Reach Showrooms – Features, Walkaround

Skoda Kylaq has been launched in India late last year for a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh). Kylaq is probably the only quintessentially European car in the sub 4m segment and is priced well for everything it offers. The Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) base price is for the Classic variant, which has been reaching showrooms. Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Kylaq Base Variant

As seen in the video by Vansh Cars, Skoda Kylaq Classic base variant has been reaching dealerships. We can see this Kylaq base variant in the Olive Gold shade like the top-spec variant. That’s because Skoda offers Olive Gold colour as an option for base Classic variant for Rs 9,000 extra.

Priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, base Classic trim offers quite a lot of features and might very well be the most well-equipped base trim in the sub 4m SUV segment. On the outside, Skoda Kylaq Classic base variant gets body coloured ORVMs and door handles, LED turn indicators on ORVM, LED headlights, LED DRLs, wheel covers for 16-inch steel wheels, blacked-out B Pillar and more.

On the inside, Skoda Kylaq Classic base variant packs height adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjust, adjustable front and rear headrests, the same key fob as top-spec variant with remote locking, a manually adjustable IRVM, all four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and others.

Features & Specs

It has to be noted that Classic trim misses out on an audio system and has a blank space in its place. Since there is no head unit, there are no audio controls on steering wheel too. The instrument cluster on Classic trim is a much simpler one and it also gets a manual AC system. Rear AC vents are a major omission in the equipment list.

Rear washer and wiper are missing too, something that a few rival cars in this segment offer as standard. Classic trim also miss out on rear defogger and a parcel tray. Where powertrains are concerned, Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine with 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed MT or AT gearbox.

Considering these features and attributes and the fact that it gets the performant Turbo Petrol engine with 6-speed gearbox, Skoda Kylaq base variant is a very attractive proposition. Sweetening the deal further is the fact that Kylaq comes with 5 Star crash safety rating and Skoda’s famed fit and finish.