Skoda Kylaq Beats Brezza, Nexon In Starting Price – Trails XUV3XO

Skoda seems quite confident about Kylaq and has plans to sell around 1 lakh units per year

As the sub-4m SUV segment is fast becoming the entry point for many car buyers, the number of options is rising. The latest addition is Skoda Kylaq that will be available for bookings from 2nd December. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from 27th January.

Skoda Kylaq pricing vs. rivals

As of now, Skoda has announced the pricing for only the base variant. Kylaq will have four trims – the base Classic, Signature, Signature+ and the top-spec Prestige. Pricing of other variants will be revealed around the time when the official bookings open. The base Classic variant of Kylaq comes with a price tag of Rs 7.90 lakh. The top selling sub-4m SUV is currently Maruti Brezza, which is costlier, starting at Rs 8.34 lakh.

Second best selling model is Tata Nexon, which is also costlier, starting at Rs 8 lakh. Base variants of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are also costlier than Skoda Kylaq, although the price difference is relatively less. Hyundai Venue is available at a starting price of Rs 7.94 lakh, whereas Kia Sonet base variant has a price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh. Among the primary rivals, the only sub-4m SUV more accessible than Kylaq is the Mahindra XUV3XO. It is priced at Rs 7.79 lakh. XUV3XO is currently the 5th bestselling sub-4m SUV in the market.

Skoda Kylaq base variant – Key features

From a visual perspective, exteriors are largely the same for all variants of Skoda Kylaq. Some of the standout features include the signature Skoda grille, sleek headlamps and edgy tail lamps. Users can choose from colour options of Tornado Red, Olive Gold, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel and Candy White. The base variant gets 16-inch steel wheels. Folks who want alloy wheels will have to choose Signature trim or Signature+ trim that have 16-inch alloy wheels. The top variant of Kylaq has 17-inch alloy wheels.

Even when affordably priced, the base variant of Kylaq seems well equipped. It has fabric seats, powered ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering and 4 speakers. Users benefit from rear AC vents, power windows, front centre arm rest and a 12V charging socket at the front. However, there is no automatic AC with the base variant. This feature is available with Signature+ trim onwards.

But the base variant of Kylaq has other useful items such as auto engine start-stop and traction control. Instrumentation comprises analogue dials with a digital MID. The base variant has manual day/night IRVM and adjustable headrests for all passengers. Safety kit includes central locking, 6-airbags, ISOFIX anchors and three-point seat belts for all passengers.

Based on the same platform as that of Kushaq, Skoda Kylaq is expected to get top ranking in NCAP crash tests. This is another factor that makes Kylaq a good option in the sub-4m SUV segment. However, a clearer picture will emerge only when Skoda reveals the pricing for all variants of Kylaq.