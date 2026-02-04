Skoda Kylaq Benefits Worth Rs 50k – Offer Valid Till 28th Feb 2026

Kylaq is Skoda’s top selling car in India and also ranked among the top 10 bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs

Skoda has achieved some major milestones in the last 12 months. In July 2025, the company announced cumulative production reaching 5 lakh units. More recently, the Kylaq became the fastest Skoda car to reach the 50,000 sales milestone. To celebrate this moment and Kylaq’s first anniversary, Skoda has announced special benefits and offers on the SUV. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda Kylaq special offers announced

To match Kylaq’s 50k sales milestone, Skoda is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000. Moreover, buyers can also get Skoda’s one-year maintenance package at 50% discount. All Kylaq buyers will also be getting an assured gift. These benefits are part of a limited period offer, valid till 28th February, 2026.

Kylaq is Skoda’s most affordable offering in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.59 lakh. These benefits translate into a much better overall deal for buyers. Kylaq is positioned in the highly competitive sub-4-meter SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and Toyota Taisor. This segment will see multiple new entrants in the future, including Volkswagen Tera and 2nd-gen Hyundai Bayon. Renault is also planning a sub-4-meter offering for the Indian market.

In December 2025, Skoda Kylaq was ranked 10th in the list of bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs. Sales were at 3,668 units, which translates into a market share of over 3%. With the Tera expected to enter this space, the duo can collectively command a higher market share. The sub-4-meter SUV segment is the largest contributor to overall SUV sales in India. With lower GST rates, sales are booming and future growth prospects look promising.

Skoda Kylaq – Performance, CNG option under consideration

Powering the Kylaq is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 3-cylinder engine that generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT. This engine is also available with Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Manual variants of Kylaq have a fuel efficiency of 19.68 km/l, whereas the AT variants deliver 19.05 km/l.

Kylaq offers a comprehensive range of premium features and has robust safety credentials with a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP. Excluding the base Classic trim, the AT option is available with all other trims of the Kylaq. These include Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige and Prestige+. The top-spec Prestige+ AT variant is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh. In the future, Skoda could also introduce CNG option with the Kylaq. Carmakers like Maruti, Tata and Hyundai have been quite successful with their strategy to offer factory-fitted CNG cars.

In the case of Kylaq, Skoda could offer CNG option via dealer-level retrofit kits. This approach has been utilized by carmakers such as Renault, Nissan and Citroen. A CNG Kylaq can bring in more sales and help boost market share. It will be Skoda’s first CNG car in the Indian market.