Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open In 2 Days Along With Full Price Reveal

Skoda Kylaq Set to Rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza in Sub-4m SUV Segment

Skoda Auto India, which currently offers models like the Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, and Superb, is gearing up to expand its presence with the all-new Kylaq, entering the competitive sub-4m SUV space. Skoda will officially open the bookings of new Kylaq from 2nd Dec, which is when they will also announce prices of all variants. As of now, Skoda has only revealed the starting price of Kylaq, which is Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-sh.

Striking Design and Compact Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq is positioned below Kushaq in Skoda’s portfolio and will be available in four variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. Measuring 3,995mm in length, 1,975mm in width, and 1,575mm in height, it has a 2,566mm wheelbase. The ground clearance is a commendable 189mm, while the boot offers a class-leading 446 liters of space, expandable to 1,265 liters with the rear seats folded.

Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kylaq shares design similarities with the Kushaq but boasts distinctive elements such as split crystalline LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, wraparound LED tail lamps, and Skoda’s signature butterfly grille. Other highlights include a voice-enabled single-pane sunroof, silver-finished skid plates, rugged body cladding, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Customers can choose from five attractive colors: Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

Premium Cabin with Tech-Focused Features

Inside, the Kylaq carries forward Skoda’s reputation for premium interiors. Its cabin is done up in a black and grey color scheme with semi-leatherette upholstery. Key features include 6-way powered ventilated front seats, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and a dual-layer dashboard. A standout feature is the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with an 8-inch driver display unit.

Other convenience features include touch-based climate control, a wireless charging pad, adjustable rear AC vents, Type-C USB ports, and ambient lighting. The Kylaq also gets keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVMs, and connectivity through the MySkoda Connect suite, depending on the trim.

Comprehensive Safety Package

Skoda has equipped the Kylaq with over 25 active and passive safety features, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Other safety measures include ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, and a reverse parking camera with sensors. However, ADAS features are notably absent.

The Kylaq is powered by the same 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine as the Kushaq and Slavia, delivering 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque. It comes with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, driving the front wheels. Additionally, the Kylaq offers two drive modes: Normal and Sport, catering to different driving preferences.

Kylaq Delivery Start Date

Priced competitively, starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Kylaq is set to take on well-established rivals in the sub-4m SUV segment. Official bookings open on 2nd December 2024, and deliveries are to commence from 27th January 2025. With a strong package of features, design, and competitive pricing, the Kylaq will go head-to-head with Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.