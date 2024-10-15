Skoda Kylaq First Drive Impressions of the New Sub 4m SUV

Skoda India has promised to launch the Kylaq with an aggressive pricing – Global debut on 6th Nov

Skoda’s much-anticipated sub 4m SUV, the Kylaq, is set to make its global debut next month. We had the unique opportunity to test drive a pre-production model on a closed circuit in Coimbatore. Though heavily camouflaged, the Kylaq offers a glimpse into Skoda’s next big offering for the sub-4m SUV segment, which will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

Exterior Design: A Peek Under the Wraps

Although the Kylaq was fully camouflaged, a few design elements were visible. The SUV retains Skoda’s signature design cues, such as the iconic grille and sharp LED headlights, along with sleek LED tail lights. The Kylaq rides on sporty 17-inch black alloy wheels, enhancing its road presence. The exterior’s modern and muscular stance suggests that Skoda is aiming to offer a bold design that is both functional and stylish.

Built on the versatile MQB-A0-IN platform, shared with models like the Kushaq and Slavia, the Kylaq offers a compact yet sturdy design, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. Measuring 3,995mm in length with a 2,566mm wheelbase, the Kylaq provides a ‘big car’ feel within a compact footprint.

Interior Comfort and Layout

Similar to the exteriors, the interiors of the Skoda Kylaq were also concealed during our test. However, a few details were easy to spot. The Kylaq appears to share several components with its siblings, the Kushaq and Slavia, including the steering wheel, driver’s display, touchscreen infotainment system, and AC controls.

In terms of seating, the setup felt comfortable and supportive. The air conditioning performed well, keeping the cabin cool even in hot weather, with ventilated front seats adding an extra layer of comfort. Front seats come with 6-way power adjust. Rear passengers benefit from sufficient legroom, making it a suitable option for both city commutes and long drives. The rear cabin also includes a foldable center armrest and AC vents for added convenience.

For charging needs, the Kylaq is equipped with a wireless charger, as well as USB-C charging ports in both the front and rear. A single-pane sunroof is also included. Though we were only able to take a quick look at the boot, it seemed adequate for the sub 4m SUV segment.

Driving Dynamics: Manual and Automatic Impressions

Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 114 hp and 178 Nm of torque. We had the chance to drive both the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed automatic versions on the performance track.

The manual version provided an engaging driving experience, with smooth gear shifts and a responsive engine, making it a fun drive on corners and straight stretches alike. The automatic, meanwhile, offered a more relaxed, seamless driving experience, with smooth transitions and consistent power delivery, ideal for those who prefer convenience over manual control.

Track Performance: Handling, Braking, and Suspension

The driving experience on the track allowed us to test the Kylaq’s handling and performance. During braking tests, the Kylaq performed well, offering quick stopping power and stable control. It gets disc brake in the front while rear gets drum. We also ran through a series of fast-speed turns, where the SUV showcased minimal body roll, maintaining a planted feel even at higher speeds.

The suspension setup was tested on uneven surfaces, and it struck a good balance—not too firm, yet not too soft—making it suitable for Indian road conditions. The Kylaq’s ground clearance also seemed optimal for handling rough terrains, adding to its versatility.

Safety Features: Comprehensive Protection

Skoda has equipped the Kylaq with an impressive array of safety features, making it a well-rounded choice for safety-conscious buyers. The SUV comes standard with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger Airbag Deactivation, Multi-Collision Braking, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, among many others. These features ensure a high level of safety for both the driver and passengers, making it a solid choice for families and daily commuters.

A Strong Contender in the Sub-4m Segment

Our time with the Skoda Kylaq was brief, and given the pre-production status, we couldn’t fully explore its exterior or interior features. However, based on the driving dynamics, comfort, and comprehensive safety features, the Kylaq shows significant promise.

The SUV is set to enter a highly competitive segment, and with its solid platform, practical design, and balanced driving characteristics, it is likely to be a strong contender against established players like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza. As we await its full reveal next month, the Skoda Kylaq could very well shake up the premium sub-4m SUV segment with its combination of European design, safety, and practical features.