Skoda Kylaq Introductory Prices To Continue Till April 2025 End – Details

With the launch of Kylaq, Skoda Auto entered India’s highly lucrative Sub 4m SUV space. For the first time in India we are witnessing a quintessentially European offering in this segment. Even the introductory prices for Skoda Kylaq has been on the competitive side. Which will stay that way, till the end of April 2025.

Skoda Kylaq Introductory Prices

Putting numbers into context, Skoda Kylaq prices started from Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for base Classic MT variant and goes till Rs 14.4 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec Prestige Petrol AT. These are introductory prices Skoda announced at launch. This made Kylaq Skoda’s most affordable offering in the Indian market.

The company was expected to update prices, which is not happening till the end of April 2025. Skoda Auto has confirmed the same and has mentioned introductory prices will be extended till April 2025 end and new prices will take effect from May 2025. An exact price hike percentage is not revealed.

Kylaq is currently sold in four trim levels – Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. Skoda is offering a lot of features and creature comforts right from the base Classic trim. Also, Skoda Kylaq is a shining beacon of vehicular safety as is offers 6 airbags as standard and it is also a 5 Star crash rated vehicle, owing to its MQB A0 IN platform.

All variants of Skoda Kylaq get a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol TSI engine as standard. This is the same engine that does duty in lower variants of bigger vehicles like Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. This engine is rated at 115 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Skoda Kylaq company’s primary volume generator

While the company had been operating in the more premium segments, launching Kylaq in India has been a very important step for Skoda. Ever since it has been launched, Skoda has significantly boosted its monthly sales and volumes. Kylaq has emerged as Skoda’s highest volume generator as well, in just a few months of its sales.

Skoda registered its highest-ever sales in March 2025 with 7,422 units sold. If we take a look at February 2025’s sales breakup, we can see that the charts are dominated by Kylaq with 3,636 units sold and registering 192.75% MoM growth and accounting for 65% of Skoda’s sales for that month.

Kylaq is the 10th best-selling sub 4m SUV in India (February 2025) and the demand seems to be increasing. The company has taken measures to increase production by up to 30% at the Chakan facility near Pune in Maharashtra.