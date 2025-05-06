Skoda Kylaq Price Hike and Reduction May 2025 – Price List

The launch prices for Skoda Kylaq announced in December 2024 were introductory and were later extended till the end of April 2025. These prices were bound to change and they have, in May 2025. Some variants get price hikes, while some get price reductions. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Skoda Kylaq Price Revision May 2025

Ever since the Skoda Kylaq was first launched last year, it has emerged as a popular sub 4m SUV in the Indian market. Kylaq has even cannibalised some of the sales prospects of its bigger sibling, Kushaq, as seen in our recent report. Now, Skoda has revised pricing of Kylaq for May 2025 where some variants get price hikes, while some get reductions.

The launch prices were rather attractive but introductory. These were bound to change soon, but Skoda extended the introductory prices till the end of April 2025. Come May 2025, Skoda Auto has revised the prices of Kylaq in a rather interesting approach where some variants have received price reductions, which is not a popular strategy in the Indian automotive industry.

Starting from the base Classic trim, Skoda has hiked the price of manual variants by Rs 36,000 (Ex-sh). This raises Kylaq’s base price from Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) to Rs 8.25 lakh (Ex-sh). Next trim is Signature which now costs Rs 9.85 lakh (Ex-sh) for MT and Rs 10.95 lakh (Ex-sh) for AT variant after it received a price hike of Rs 26,000 (Ex-sh) for MT and Rs 36,000 for AT (Ex-sh).

Some variants’ prices reduced

From Signature+ trim onwards, Skoda has implemented a systematic price reduction with Kylaq, which is an interesting and welcome development. Speaking of Signature+, it is now priced at Rs 11.25 lakh (Ex-sh) for MT variant, down by Rs 15,000 (Ex-sh) and Rs 12.35 lakh for AT variant, down by Rs 5,000 (Ex-sh).

The top-spec Prestige trim gets the highest price reduction. Prices start from Rs 12.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for MT variant and Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for AT variant. Thus leading to a price reduction of Rs 46,000 (Ex-sh) for MT variant and Rs 41,000 (Ex-sh) for AT variant. After this price revision, Kylaq prices start from Rs 8.25 lakh (Ex-sh) and go till Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

In the country’s sub 4m SUV segment, Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV3XO, among others. It is currently Skoda’s most affordable model in India and it is SAVWIPL’s (Skoda Auto VW India Pvt Ltd) best-selling vehicle as well.

