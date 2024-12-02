Skoda Kylaq Prices Of All Variants – Rs 7.89 L to Rs 14.40 L

Total 7 trims are on offer, 4 variants namely; Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige – Manual and automatic on offer with new Kylaq

Skoda Auto India has officially announced the pricing details for its highly anticipated sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq. The SUV, designed to rival market leaders such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet, will be available in four variants — Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige — with both manual and automatic transmission options. The Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq Variants and Prices Ex-Sh

Skoda Kylaq Classic Variant Prices:

Manual: Rs 7.89 lakh

Skoda Kylaq Signature Variant Prices:

Manual: Rs 9.59 lakh

Automatic: Rs 10.59 lakh

Skoda Kylaq Signature+ Variant Prices:

Manual: Rs 11.40 lakh

Automatic: Rs 12.40 lakh

Skoda Kylaq Prestige Variant Prices:

Manual: Rs 13.35 lakh

Automatic: Rs 14.40 lakh

Variant-Wise Features

Each variant of the Kylaq is loaded with features to cater to a diverse audience. The Classic variant offers a competitive entry price point, while the Signature+ and Prestige trims bring in added luxury and advanced features, ensuring something for everyone in the highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment.

Positioned below the Kushaq in Skoda’s lineup, the Kylaq is expected to shake up the sub-4m SUV space with its value-for-money pricing, premium features, and European styling. With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh, the Kylaq undercuts several rivals while offering the build quality and performance Skoda is known for.

The Skoda Kylaq, powered by a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmission options, boasts an impressive feature list, including a sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and advanced safety features like six airbags and electronic stability control.

Official Bookings Open

While unofficial bookings for the Kylaq had already commenced, official bookings opened today December 2, 2024. Deliveries are expected to start from January 27, 2025, giving Skoda ample time to meet the strong demand anticipated for this exciting new SUV.