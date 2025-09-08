Skoda Kylaq Prices Revealed Post GST Cut – Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh

Skoda Auto India’s festive offers just got clearer with fresh details emerging about the Kylaq, the company’s best-selling SUV in India. While Skoda had officially announced limited-period festive benefits for the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq yesterday, Kylaq’s pricing was not disclosed at the time. We now have the complete variant-wise indicative price list of the Kylaq post-GST 2.0 implementation, alongside a detailed breakdown of Slavia’s revised prices.

Skoda Kylaq – Price Drop Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh

The Kylaq, Skoda’s most successful model in India, is a big gainer from the GST reduction. With the tax structure shifting from 29% (28% GST + 1% Cess) to 18% (18% GST only), Kylaq variants see a drop in ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 70,000 to over Rs 1.19 lakh.

Indicative Kylaq Prices (Post GST 2.0 from 22nd September 2025)

Classic 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 7.54 lakh (down Rs 70,349)

Signature 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 8.99 lakh (down Rs 85,100)

Signature 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 9.99 lakh (down Rs 95,100)

Signature+ 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 10.33 lakh (down Rs 96,357)

Signature+ 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 11.34 lakh (down Rs 1.05 lakh)

Prestige 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 11.83 lakh (down Rs 1.10 lakh)

Prestige 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 12.79 lakh (down Rs 1.19 lakh)

Skoda Slavia – Variant-Wise GST Benefits Up To Rs 63,000

In addition to the Kylaq, Skoda’s sedan Slavia has also benefitted from the GST revision. Detailed variant-wise pricing shows savings between Rs 46,000 and Rs 63,000 depending on the trim.

Slavia 1.0 TSI (Post GST 2.0 from 22nd September 2025)

Classic MT – Rs 9.99 lakh (down Rs 49,100)

Signature MT – Rs 13.12 lakh (down Rs 46,862)

Signature AT – Rs 14.18 lakh (down Rs 50,655)

Sportline MT – Rs 13.32 lakh (down Rs 47,586)

Sportline AT – Rs 14.38 lakh (down Rs 51,379)

Prestige MT – Rs 14.99 lakh (down Rs 63,100)

Prestige AT – Rs 16.15 lakh (down Rs 57,690)

Monte Carlo MT – Rs 14.99 lakh (down Rs 63,100)

Monte Carlo AT – Rs 16.15 lakh (down Rs 57,690)

Slavia 1.5 TSI DCT (Post GST 2.0 from 22nd September 2025)

Sportline – Rs 15.93 lakh (down Rs 56,897)

Prestige – Rs 17.69 lakh (down Rs 63,207)

Monte Carlo – Rs 17.69 lakh (down Rs 63,207)

Festive Timing – Why Skoda Announced Early Benefits

With the GST 2.0 rates officially taking effect from 22nd September, most customers are expected to hold off purchases until then. To keep showroom footfall active in the run-up to Navratri, Skoda rolled out these festive offers in advance, allowing buyers to enjoy GST-equivalent benefits right away.

This strategy ensures steady sales momentum while aligning with the festive demand peak later this month. With benefits up to Rs 1.19 lakh on Kylaq and Rs 63,000 on Slavia, Skoda is looking to strengthen its market share in the highly competitive compact SUV and mid-size sedan segments.