Skoda Kylaq Rear Disc Brake Variant Spied Testing – Export Spec Or 1.5 TSI?

Ever since the Skoda Kylaq was launched in India, it has garnered quite a lot of attention from Indian buyers. It is the most affordable Skoda in India and that is reason enough for enthusiasts to consider. Now, Skoda Kylaq rear disc brake variant has been spied testing, sparking questions whether it is an export spec model or a 1.5 TSI model.

Skoda Kylaq Rear Disc Brake

With the launch of Kylaq, Skoda Auto has transformed its fortunes considerably. It is their most affordable offering yet. Kylaq has emerged as the company’s best-selling vehicle within a month of its launch. Sidelining previous best-seller, the Kushaq. Not only is Kylaq attracting sub 4m SUV buyers, it is also attracting Kushaq buyers and you can read our detailed sales analysis.

Now, a Skoda Kylaq with rear disc brakes has been spied testing in Germany. Team-BHPian gopi_rm spotted this test mule in Germany which was donning a Czech Republic registration plate. This particular test mule had a laptop inside, which could be measuring some performance parameters.

This particular Kylaq was an RHD unit and is highly likely to be manufactured in India. As of now, Skoda Kylaq is an India-specific model that doesn’t get rear disc brakes. This particular test mule hints at two possible developments. First possibility is that it might be the export spec version of Kylaq for global markets and the second is that it might be a 1.5L TSI version.

Is it a 1.5 TSI?

The prospect of a 1.5 TSI Kylaq with improved braking in the form of rear disc brakes is enticing. However, Skoda does not offer rear disc brakes with larger, more premium and expensive Kushaq 1.5 TSI and Slavia 1.5 TSI. So, the possibility of this test mule being a 1.5 TSI is as thin as a razor. Also, a 1.5 TSI Kylaq would cannibalize the sales of Kushaq more than it already is.

This leaves us with the second possibility of this being an export spec version of Kylaq for the global markets. SAVWIPL’s production facilities in India can act as a global manufacturing hub for the brand producing Kylaq for global markets. This might prove to be a major boost in volume for the brand’s operations in India.

Is it an export spec model?

Export spec Skoda Kylaq will be more feature-rich and will pack better components than the model offered in India. Rear disc brakes are one such addition that should meet all the regulations in these global markets. These wheels could be 18-inches in size, to go around the larger disc brake components.

Powering this vehicle is likely to be the same 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI engine with 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter gearbox. Kylaq may probably get a 1.5 TSI engine with 147 bhp and 250 Nm mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG for an export spec model. But probably not for India.

