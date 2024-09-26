Skoda Kylaq Spied In Near Production Guise Ahead Of Launch

With Skoda Kylaq, the rivalry in the sub 4m SUV segment will intensify against Nexon, Brezza, XUV3XO, Venue, Sonet, Magnite and Kiger

Sub 4m SUV segment has emerged as one of the most important in Indian automotive industry. This is a segment where OEMs can expect to bag precious volume as it appeals to a wider audience. Skoda is now going in on this segment for the first time and the recent test mules appear to be near production ready. Let’s take a look.

Skoda Kylaq Spied

Iconic car manufacturer, Skoda, has been on the verge to diversify its portfolio in India. Amidst dropping sales prospects and rumours of 50% partnership with Mahindra, SAVVIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India) has been in rough waters. A sub 4m offering under their India 2.5 strategy might solidify their position in the market.

The first vehicle to launch under the India 2.5 strategy will be none other than Skoda Kylaq, a sub 4m SUV. The company is launching Skoda Kylaq on November 6th and it will take on established players like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift.

Ahead of launch, Skoda Kylaq SUV is spied in almost production-spec version. It will be positioned on the same MQB A0 IN platform that underpins Skoda Kushaq and Slavia along with Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. We can see Skoda Kylaq packing a long wheelbase, with very minimal overhangs.

When launched, Skoda Kylaq will be the first vehicle to feature the company’s new Modern Solid design language. Looking at the spy shots, we can see a split headlight design with LED DRLs on top and headlights below them. These are not likely to be connected DRLs to keep cost in check.

On the sides, we can see clean silhouette with thick C-Pillars. Alloy wheels will be 16-inches in size and has a unique design. Side body cladding, faux roof rails and upright bonnet lend it an SUV appeal. The interiors of this upcoming SUV have not been spied yet.

What to expect?

On the inside, we can expect Skoda Kylaq to have many similarities with other Skoda cars like Slavia and Kushaq. While a sunroof will most likely be offered, we hope Skoda offers features like ventilated seats and 360-degree camera. Owing to its underpinnings, it might score pretty high in crash ratings too.

Where powertrains are concerned, Skoda Kylaq will come with a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine which might Kushaq’s 114 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter. More details will be revealed in the future.

