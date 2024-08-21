Skoda Kylaq SUV – Name Announced For New 2025 Sub 4m SUV

Skoda has officially revealed the name of their upcoming Sub 4m SUV – It will be called Skoda Kylaq in India (Pronounced as (Kai-lak))

Skoda will soon enter the sub-4-meter SUV segment with a brand-new SUV. It will be the company’s third product, as part of the India 2.0 program. Skoda sub-4-meter SUV will take on rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

Skoda new SUV name announced – Kylaq

After a long wait, Skoda has finally announced the name of its new sub-4-meter SUV for India – SKODA KYLAQ. Kylaq is derived from the Sanskrit word for crystal, reflecting both the vehicle’s pristine qualities and inspiration from Mt. Kailash.

As may be recalled, Skoda had launched a naming contest for its new SUV. A total of 10 names were shortlisted. A day before launch, the final 5 names were announced. These were Kwiq, Kylaq, Kosmiq, Kliq and Kayaq. The contest had some conditions such as the SUV name should start with K and end with Q. Skoda already follows a similar nomenclature for its SUVs such as Kushaq and Kodiaq.

Speaking at the name unveil, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Our new compact SUV Kylaq is for the people of India. We wanted them to be part of every milestone of our biggest-ever launch in the country. The ‘Name Your Škoda’ campaign aimed at inculcating a sense of pride and belonging among participants and potential customers. The results are humbling with over 200,000 entries.

It reinforces our legacy in India and showcases the great affinity people have towards brand Škoda. The naming process of a car is important for us. And this upcoming all-new compact SUV represents the ultimate milestone within the fastest growing and biggest segment in India. With the Kylaq, people, customers and fans have themselves named our newest family member, which is developed jointly by the teams in India and Europe, and will be locally manufactured.”

Skoda sub-4-meter SUV – Key features

Known for their sporty styling, Skoda SUVs seem to have an edge over rivals in terms of their overall look and feel. Something similar is expected with the new sub-4-meter SUV. However, it won’t be an easy task, as even the current bestsellers like Nexon, Brezza, XUV3XO, Sonet, Venue, etc. have an attractive profile.

Skoda new SUV has an athletic build, with features such as sharp lighting elements and curvy body panelling. It will be getting polygonal housings for headlamps and fog lamps and a prominent grille. The SUV will have a tallish profile and sporty alloy wheels. Other highlights include thick body cladding, conventional door handles and roof rails.

Skoda sub-4-meter SUV – Performance

Powering Skoda’s new sub-4-meter SUV will be the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine in use with Kushaq and Slavia. It generates 115 PS / 178 Nm and is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Post its name reveal, Skoda new sub-4-meter SUV is expected to be launched early next year. The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo is likely to host the SUV’s launch event. It will be interesting to see if Skoda’s new SUV can make it to the list of top 5 subcompact SUVs.