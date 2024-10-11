Skoda Kylaq SUV Testing Continues Ahead Of Global Debut Next Month

Ahead of its launch, Skoda Kylaq SUV testing continues – New details spotted

New Skoda Kylaq is all set to make its official debut on November 6, 2024, and is poised to shake up the sub-4m SUV segment with its aggressive pricing strategy. Ahead of launch, it has been spied testing by automotive enthusiast Pranav Nemade.

Skoda Kylaq Spied

This launch marks the first model under Skoda’s India 2.5 plan. The Kylaq will feature a design distinct from other models like the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq, drawing much of its styling inspiration from the Elroq electric SUV. A key highlight will be the debut of Skoda’s new ‘SKODA’ lettering, replacing the traditional Arrow logo.

The name “Kylaq,” selected through a national ‘Name Your Škoda’ campaign, follows the brand’s tradition of car names starting with ‘K’ and ending with ‘Q’. Pronounced ‘Kai-lak,’ the name is derived from the Sanskrit word for crystal, reflecting elegance and strength.

The Skoda Kylaq will be positioned below the Kushaq in Skoda’s lineup, and is being developed on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB AO IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq and Slavia. However, for the Kylaq, the platform has been modified to accommodate a shorter wheelbase. The new Kylaq shares several design elements with the Kushaq.

It features Skoda’s signature grille, LED headlamps with split DRLs, a large air dam, a newly designed bumper, and similar tail lamps. The Kylaq will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, complemented by black roof rails and blacked-out pillars to enhance its sporty appeal. Sunroof is also on offer.

Though details about the interior remain limited, the Kylaq is expected to offer numerous comfort and safety features for both drivers and passengers. It is likely to be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, etc.

Skoda Kylaq – Engine Specs

Skoda Kylaq will be powered by a single 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 114 hp and 178 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Skoda Auto India is set to begin production of the Kylaq later this month at its Chakan plant, the same facility where the Kushaq is manufactured. In addition to catering to the domestic market, Skoda plans to export the Kylaq to several international markets.