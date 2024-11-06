Skoda Kylaq Launch Price Rs 7.89 Lakh – Takes On Sub 4m SUVs

The new Skoda Kylaq is the 3rd product to launch after the Kushaq and Slavia, positioned on the successful MQB-A0-IN platform

The new Skoda Kylaq has been unveiled today, ahead of the launch. This is the first time Skoda has ventured into the sub 4m SUV genre. Volkswagen is also set to get a version of this Kylaq, called Tera. This sub 4m SUV from Skoda will act as a catalyst for the brand to expand its reach in Indian market and boost volumes.

New Skoda Kylaq Unveiled – Features

Skoda Kylaq, a name derived from the Sanskrit term for ‘crystal’, is the third vehicle from Skoda after Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan to be based on MQB-A0-IN platform and a part of Skoda’s successful “India 2.0” project. The new Kylaq will be positioned in the sub 4 meter SUV segment. It will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan magnite and Renault Kiger.

Set to propel the company’s growth even further and boost market presence, the new Skoda Kylaq has been launched for a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh). Bookings are open from December 2nd and it will be publicly displayed at Bharat Mobility on January 17th 2025. Deliveries are set to commence from January 27th, 2025.

It gets slim LED headlamps, LED DRLs and a butterfly grille. A single-pane sunroof sporting voice commands, a shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, new LED tail lamps and newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels will also be a part of its exterior makeup. Notably, turn indicators and reverse lamp are also LEDs, which is unique. Boot space is the largest at 446L, which can be expanded to 1,265L.

The Skoda Kylaq will stand 3,995mm in length, with a 2,566mm long wheelbase and ground clearance of 189mm. The interiors will also show off some outstanding equipment some of which will be borrowed from the Kushaq. There is a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging facilities and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.

Many elements shared with Kushaq

It also sports adjustable rear AC vents, Type C-USB ports at the front and rear along with wireless charging pad and keyless entry. Notably, front seats are electrically adjustable and ventilated. There is ambient lighting and an auto-dimming IRVM as well. Top spec trims of the Kylaq will get a range of connectivity features via MySkoda Connect suite. The Skoda Kylaq would also pack a range of safety equipment some of which will be offered across the range as standard.

These will include 6 airbags, traction control, stability control, electronic brake distribution, rollover protection and electronic differential locking system. Safety will be further extended with ABS, passenger airbag de-activation and motor slip regulation besides tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC) and hill-hold assist.

New Skoda Kylaq Engine Specs

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia currently command a 5-star rating in Global NCAP tests for both adult and child safety. The same results are expected on the new Kylaq. This would be considering it is built on the same platform and Skoda has announced that it will receive over 25 active and passive safety equipment.

Skoda Kylaq will be powered by a sole 1.0L TSI petrol engine. This engine, which also powers the Kushaq and Slavia, offers 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque. The new Kylaq which will be presented in a front wheel drive format will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There are two drive modes – Normal and Sport.