Skoda Kylaq Vs. Rivals Comparison – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO

With competitive pricing for the base variant, a turbo petrol engine and an attractive design, Skoda Kylaq has the potential to emerge as a bestseller

Skoda has launched the Kylaq sub-4-meter SUV in the price range of Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh. It will be a tough battle, as this space already has multiple popular options. To understand its potential, here’s a specs comparison of Skoda Kylaq vs. Maruti Brezza vs. Tata Nexon vs. Hyundai Venue vs. Kia Sonet vs. Mahindra XUV3XO vs. Nissan Magnite vs. Renault Kiger.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals Comparison

As Kylaq is available with only a petrol engine option, the pricing comparison is limited to only the petrol variants of sub-4m SUVs. Folks who prefer diesel engines can go with options such as Nexon, Venue, Sonet and XUV3XO. Kylaq, Brezza, Magnite and Kiger are available with only petrol engine options.

Only Brezza and Nexon get CNG variants, while Nexon is the only one with an electric offering. XUV3XO’s EV counterpart is under testing and will launch soon. Talking about pricing, Kylaq base variant starts at Rs 7.89 lakh. Among the bestsellers, Kylaq base variant is the second most affordable. The most affordable is Mahindra XUV3XO, priced at Rs 7.79 lakh. The costliest is the Brezza base variant, priced at Rs 8.34 lakh.

However, if we consider all available options, the most affordable is Nissan Magnite, starting at Rs 5.99 lakh. Renault Kiger is next, priced at Rs 6 lakh. While Kylaq base variant is affordably priced, the top variant (Rs 14.40 lakh) is the 3rd most expensive among the bestsellers. Most expensive top variant is of XUV3XO, priced at Rs 15.49 lakh.

Sonet top variant is second most expensive at Rs 14.69 lakh. In comparison, Venue top variant is more accessible at Rs 13.38 lakh. That makes it the most affordable top variant among the bestsellers. In the entire group, top variants of Kiger and Magnite are most affordable at Rs 11 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh, respectively.

Skoda Kylaq vs. rivals – Dimensions

In the sub-4m space, most SUVs have largely the same dimensions. Difference is usually in millimetres or a few centimetres. As compared to rivals, Skoda Kylaq does not have any claim to being dimensionally superior. Kylaq is 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide and 1,619 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,556 mm. Longest SUVs in this group are Nexon, Brezza, Venue and Sonet, measuring 3,995 mm. Widest is XUV3XO at 1,821 mm. Tallest in the group is the Brezza at 1,685 mm.

XUV3XO has the longest wheelbase at 2,600 mm. Kylaq has the second longest wheelbase. In terms of ground clearance, Nexon leads the pack with 208 mm. Kylaq has ground clearance of 189 mm. Most abundant boot space is available with Kiger at 405 litres. Sonet is second in boot space (385 litres), followed by Nexon (382 litres), XUV3XO (364 litres), Kylaq (360 litres), Magnite (336 litres) and Brezza (328 litres).

Skoda Kylaq vs. rivals – Engine specs

Powering Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 115 hp and 178 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6 AT. While a single engine limits the options available to customers, it can be beneficial from a business perspective. Highest power and torque is that of XUV3XO at 131 hp and 230 Nm with the 1.2-litre Gasoline Direct injection (TGDi) engine. Kylaq has the second-best torque at 178 Nm.