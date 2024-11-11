Skoda Kylaq Vs Rivals Detailed Comparison – Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, XUV3XO, Venue

The newly launched Skoda Kylaq has been priced aggressively and is equipped with a decent number of features and creature comforts

For the first time ever, Skoda Auto VW India PVT LTD (SAVWIPL) has made a big splash in India. Sure, the company has made splashes before. But their latest Kylaq sub 4m SUV is the biggest splash. Not only did the company venture into the highly competitive sub 4m SUV space, but Skoda also showed that they can price their vehicles aggressively.

The Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) starting price is the most competitive Skoda has ever been in India. At this price point, Skoda Kylaq undercuts most of its key rivals as well. At the same time, Kylaq gets decent features and equipment to blow punches to rivals. While the full price list is not yet revealed, let’s take a look at how competitive Skoda Kylaq is with its top-spec variants.

Skoda Kylaq Vs Rivls

Dimensions-wise, Skoda Kylaq is not the longest, widest, tallest or has the longest wheelbase. However, it packs the largest boot space at 446L. Mahindra XUV3XO is still the big boy of this segment. Notably, Kylaq has the lowest ground clearance among this comparison despite having 17-inch alloy wheels. 215/55 tyres could have added some more ground clearance. As of now, highest ground clearance is Nexon’s forte.

Only the Sonet offers a few Traction modes. These mainstream sub 4m SUVs are all high-riding monocoque FWD vehicles. Where crash-safety is concerned, only the Nexon and XUV3XO (XUV300) have scored 5 Stars and Renault-Nissan duo have scored 4 Stars each. Kylaq is a candidate for 5 Star crash rating and Brezza could score a surprising 5 Stars too, like the Dzire recently did.

Even though Kylaq’s performance metrics are nothing to scoff at, XUV3XO’s numbers are just best in segment. Nexon, XUV3XO and Kylaq are the only ones to offer turbo as standard. Brezza is the only one with just a NA petrol engine. Others offer at least one turbo option. Nexon has the most gearbox options, depending on variants and powertrains. Kylaq lacks a diesel option, something which Nexon, Venue, Sonet and XUV3XO offers.

Features and Creature Comforts

Now that Magnite offers 6 airbags, Renault Kiger is the only one that maxes out at 4 airbags. Depending on variants, XUV3XO, Venue (N-Line) and Sonet get rear disc brakes. XUV3XO is the only one to offer Level-2 ADAS, whereas Sonet and Venue offer Level-1 suite. Brezza is the only one to lack TPMS. Kiger and Sonet miss out on projector headlights. With the facelifted model, Magnite gets LED tail lights too.

Kylaq, Venue and Kiger miss out on fog lights, others offer this feature. While Kiger and Magnite sensibly miss out on a sunroof, others offer it, where Nexon and XUV3XO gets panoramic ones too. All sub 4m SUVs offer auto headlights, whereas Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Kiger and Magnite miss out on rain-sensing wipers.

XUV3XO, Magnite and Kiger lack paddle shifters and Venue is the only one to lack an auto-dimming IRVM. Only the XUV3XO offers dual-zone climate control in this comparison and all the contenders offer front and rear armrests and rear AC vents. Only the Brezza gets HUD, while Kylaq, Venue and Kiger miss out on 360-degree camera feature.

Infotainment screens have advanced in this segment. Kiger, Magnite and Venue gets 8-inch units each, Brezza gets a 9-incher and Nexon, XUV3XO, Kylaq and Sonet get 10-inchers. Only the Nexon, Sonet and XUV3XO get 10-inch instrument screens, while Brezza’s is the least fancy one as it is still a semi-digital one. Sonet used to be the only one to get electric seat adjustment, but Kylaq gets it now too. Still, Sonet is the only one to get rear sunshades.