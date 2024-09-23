Skoda Kylaq Will Debut On November 6th – Sub 4m SUV Rivals Nexon, Brezza

VW Group’s 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine is likely to be the sole offering on Skoda Kylaq, mated to either a 6MT or 6TC

Expanding their portfolio further, SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd) is now venturing into the sub 4m SUV segment for the first time. Skoda will soon launch Kylaq in this highly competitive segment. Now, the company has revealed official world premiere date of Skoda Kylaq. Let’s take a look.

Skoda Kylaq Debut Date Announced

Venturing into the sub 4m SUV segment, Skoda is highly optimistic about its upcoming Kylaq. This is a highly competitive segment populated by Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan magnite and Renualt Kiger.

Skoda Kylaq will debut on November 6th, as officially announced by the company. It will be Skoda’s third vehicle based on the highly successful MQB A0 IN platform and the first vehicle to launch under the company’s India 2.5 strategy. For Skoda, India 2.0 strategy spawned Kushaq and Slavia.

Kylaq will be the first car to bear Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language in India. Skoda has released a few sketches of Kylaq and they all suggest strong SUV design and associated elements. Spy shots of Skoda Kylaq have confirmed a split headlight design with LED DRLs on top, flanking a neatly integrated grill.

Overall appeal is that Kylaq is a smaller Kushaq, which is not a bad thing and might exactly be what Skoda is aiming for. Wheelbase will be smaller than Kushaq’s to fit into the sub 4m length constraints. Wheels look like they are pushed all the way apart with very little overhangs.

Design-wise, Skoda Kylaq is less sharp and wears fewer creases on the body panels, when compared to Kushaq. This will achieve less expensive and complicated production process. Interiors of Skoda Kylaq are not spied on yet. There might be semblances with Kushaq’s interior.

What to expect?

This is the first time Skoda is launching a sub 4m SUV in India. While the production-spec version of Skoda Kylaq will debut on November 6th, it is likely to go on sale in early 2025. Speculations suggest that Skoda Kylaq production might commence sometime next month.

Since the sub 4m space is a high-volume segment, we can expect Skoda to incorporate a robust production and supply chain with a target of over 50,000 units per annum. It will come equipped with a 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine with 115 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.

