Skoda New SUV Spied, Show New Details – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO Rival

Mated to a sole 114 bhp Turbo Petrol engine, Skoda new SUV spied, will enjoy B Segment tax benefits and competitive pricing

The sub 4m SUV segment brings in significantly more volume than the compact SUV space. Realising this, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is readying a new sub 4m SUV that will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Skoda New SUV Spied

The new upcoming Skoda sub 4m SUV adheres to the family design language to establish familiarity and brand identity. However, this new Skoda doesn’t look like it has razor-sharp lines and creases on its body. This could be a good way to reduce manufacturing complexities and the costs associated with it.

Shoulder line is quite flat and neatly merges into car’s thick C-pillars. To aid visibility, Skoda has carved out a quarter glass at the C-pillar too. Rear gets C-shaped LED tail light signature and might feature a connected design. At the front, we have typical Skoda design attributes with split headlights and a butterfly-style moustache grill. Image credits to automotive enthusiast Vaibhav Gagare.

We can also see an overall smaller vehicle than Skoda’s Kushaq compact SUV. That is obvious as it has to fit into the all-important 4m length constraint. But the way Skoda has achieved it is interesting. In the past, we have seen OEMs just chopping off the boot area and trimming the bumpers to adhere to 4m length.

But Skoda’s approach to sub 4m length is more holistic. We can see a smaller wheelbase and proportionately down-sized rear doors (length-wise). This way, Skoda is maintaining appealing proportions and working on not splitting opinions. Interiors of this upcoming SUV are not yet spied and it will feature a Skoda-typical clean and functional layout with a few ‘simply clever’ features.

What to expect?

Powertrains-wise, Skoda new SUV should expect just the smaller 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of generating 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This way, Skoda can achieve B Segment tax benefits and get the pricing right. Gearbox options will be a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter autobox.

Skoda currently sells a sedan and an SUV based on the highly capable and potent MQB A0 IN platform for the mainstream audience. Offering a vehicle in the lucrative sub 4m SUV segment with B Segment tax benefits could potentially widen Skoda’s reach, generating more volumes and bringing in more footfall into their showrooms.

Having a B Segment offering seems like a win-win from almost all angles. The yet-to-be-named Skoda sub 4m SUV will achieve a new entry price point for the brand and will touch more lives than ever before. That said, it has to be price-wise competitive and features-wise competitive as India is a price-sensitive market.