Skoda Octavia vRS Bookings Open At Rs 250k – Brochure Reveals Features, Specs, Colours

Skoda India has officially opened bookings for the all-new Octavia vRS at Rs 2.5 lakh, ahead of its highly anticipated launch. The Octavia vRS returns as the most powerful and performance-focused sedan ever offered by Skoda in India, blending rally-inspired dynamics with daily-driving practicality.

Design and Interiors

On the outside, the new Octavia vRS carries Skoda’s signature sporty DNA — a gloss black grille, black tailgate lettering, sports bumpers, and a rear spoiler. The 19-inch ‘Elias’ alloy wheels, full LED Matrix headlamps, and animated LED rear indicators further enhance its aggressive stance. The sedan will be available in five dynamic colour options – Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red.

The cabin has been crafted for the driving enthusiast. It gets Suedia and leatherette sports seats, carbon-finish dashboard, red contrast stitching, and a black headliner. The three-spoke perforated leather steering wheel with paddle shifters and aluminium pedals underline its performance intent. Features such as powered front seats with heating, massage, and memory, 3-zone climate control, and a 600-litre boot space make it both sporty and practical.

Inside, the Octavia vRS comes loaded with tech. It gets a 32.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Canton 11-speaker sound system with subwoofer, 26 cm Virtual Cockpit, Head-Up Display, and wireless phone charging. Additionally, there are five USB-C ports, including one integrated into the rearview mirror for dashcam connectivity.

Safety and Performance

Safety is top-notch with 10 airbags, 360 camera, Intelligent Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, and Blind Spot Detection. Other features include keyless entry, electric tailgate with virtual pedal, and ISOFIX mounts on the front passenger and rear seats.

At its heart lies a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine delivering 195 kW (265 PS) and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission powering the front wheels. The Octavia vRS can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds, with a top speed limited to 250 km/h. It also features progressive steering, sports suspension, and a sports exhaust for a thrilling and responsive drive experience.

Booking and Launch Details

Bookings for the new Octavia vRS are now open across Skoda dealerships and on the company’s official website. Prices will be revealed at launch, expected in the coming weeks. With its rally-bred performance, cutting-edge features, and everyday usability, the new Octavia vRS aims to redefine the premium performance sedan segment in India.