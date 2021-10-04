Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Launch Price Rs 12 L For MT – Rs 13.5 L For AT

First presented at last year’s Auto Expo, Matte Edition of Skoda Rapid concentrates on external and internal cosmetic enhancements of the sedan

After the successful launch of Kushaq a couple of months ago, Skoda has now launched a limited edition model of Rapid. The new Rapid Matte Edition is a cosmetically enhanced iteration of the mid-size sedan which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 13.49 lakh – for manual and automatic option respectively.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition- Cosmetic Updates

First batch of display cars have already started arriving at dealers showrooms across India. For starters, Rapid Matte Edition will wear a Matte Grey exterior paint scheme with glossy black highlights to add contrast.

The gloss black components include front grille, front bumper spoiler, rear trunk spoiler and ORVMs. Apart from these, the Matte Edition also comes with gloss black 16-inch alloy wheels, a sporty rear diffuser and a gloss black B pillar.

The red highlights seen on the exterior of Matte Edition previewed at the last edition of Auto Expo has been given a miss. Inside the cabin, interiors are wrapped in a Tellur Grey colour scheme with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. List of features in the equipment and cabin layout will be similar to the top-spec trim of Rapid. The seats are wrapped under a premium black Alcantara leather cover.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “Since its launch, the RAPID has had an incredible success journey in India. With more than 1,00,000 customers, RAPID has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country. Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the RAPID Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the RAPID portfolio expands further to reach newer customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand.”

Features & Powertrain

Among features, the only notable addition is a reverse parking camera. Rest of the features will be identical to the top-spec Monte Carlo trim including an 8-inch Android touchscreen infotainment unit, auto climate control, power adjusting and folding mirrors, auto headlamps and wipers, LED DRLs with projector lighting and power windows with one-touch operation on all four windows.

Safety is taken care of by up to four airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESC and a hill-hold function in automatic transmission variants. Mechanically, Matte Edition of Rapid will be identical to the standard version of the sedan.

It will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that dishes out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Skoda is next getting ready to launch a new sedan, which will sit above the Rapid and below Octavia. Debut is expected later this year.