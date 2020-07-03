Skoda Rapid TSI BS6 automatic to launch in Sep – Confirms Zac Hollis

Like the Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI BS6, the Skoda Rapid automatic variant gets a 6-speed torque-converter

Towards the end of May, Skoda Auto launched the BS6-compliant 2020MY Rapid sedan on the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh ex-showroom. Like every other product coming under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group, the updated Skoda Rapid is available only in a petrol format.

The launch was carried out on an online platform with Zac Hollis, Director (Sales, Service & Marketing) of Skoda Auto India, as the host. The Czech-origin brand’s 2020MY Superb facelift and all-new Karoq also made their Indian debut via the virtual session. All three products were showcased at Auto Expo 2020, held in early February.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s PQ25 platform, the Skoda Rapid shares its internals with Volkswagen’s popular C-segment sedan, Vento. The 2020MY Volkswagen Vento BS6 was launched in early March at a starting price of Rs 8.86 lakh ex-showroom. Its turbo petrol engine is available in both automatic and manual formats, unlike the Skoda Rapid BS6.

However, Zac Hollis has confirmed that the 2020MY Skoda Rapid BS6 1.0 TSI will arrive in an automatic format in September 2020. Similar to its Volkswagen counterpart, the transmission would be a 6-speed torque-converter in place of the old 7-speed DCT unit. The ‘EA 211’ 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor remains in the same tune and generates 109bhp @ 5,000rpm and 175Nm @ 1,750-4,000rpm. It is presently coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission.

For the 2020 model year, the Skoda Rapid comes in five trims: Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Colour choices vary with respect to the trim. In its highest format, the sedan offers features such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, four airbags, etc.

The Skoda Rapid (and Volkswagen Vento) primarily rivals the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Yaris. Meanwhile, Honda Car India is almost ready to launch the much-awaited ‘5th Gen Honda City’. It will be available in both petrol and diesel BS6 formats and from the specs and data, one can expect it to become a dominant name in India’s C-segment sedan category.

In the BS4 era, Skoda Auto offered the Rapid in two variants: 1.6 MPI petrol and 1.5 TDI diesel. The 1.6 MPI variant made 103bhp @ 5,200rpm and 153Nm @ 3,750-3,800rpm while coupled to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed AT. On the other hand, the Rapid TDI diesel was good for 108bhp @ 4,000rpm and 250Nm @ 1,500-2,500rpm. Transmission choices included a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

