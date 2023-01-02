Skoda Sales Dec 2022 – Slavia, Kushaq, Octavia, Superb

Skoda Auto India posted a 48 percent YoY growth, 8 percent MoM growth and an over two-fold increase in sales for CY 2022

Skoda Auto India has been noting outstanding demand for the Indian market. The company currently has a total of 225 sales and service touch points across the country along with 240 customer touch points. Skoda Kushaq has also been awarded a 5 star rating in safety as per the Global New Car Assessment Program.

As a part of the India 2.0 program, the Kushaq is the first model to be positioned on the MQB-A0-IN platform and comprises upto 95 percent localized parts. It is the Kushaq along with the Slavia that have been two consistent top-sellers each month.

Skoda Auto Sales Dec 2022

Sales in the past calendar year (Jan-Dec) have grown by 125.34 percent to 53,762 units from 23,858 units sold in the same period of 2021. This was a growth of 29,904 units.

Sales in December 2022 increased 48.05 percent to 4,788 units from 3,234 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a 1,554 unit volume growth. Sales were also higher on a MoM basis by 8.01 percent from 4,433 units sold in Nov 2022.

Hitting both monthly and quarterly sales targets, the year 2022 has seen positive sales in every month, more specifically during the H1 period when it was a triple digit sales growth. January saw the company sell 3,009 units, up 199.70 percent from 1,004 units sold in Jan 2021. It was a 427.90 percent growth in Feb 2022 to 4,503 units from 853 units sold in Feb 2021 while March 2022 sales increased to 5,649 units from 1,159 units sold in the same month last year. This took Q1 2022 sales up 336.37 percent to 13,161 units from 3,016 units sold in Q1 2021.

This sales growth continued over the next three months to end Q2 2022 with 15,779 unit sales, up 554.46 percent over 2,411 units sold in Q2 2021. H1 2022 sales thereby improved by 433.26 percent to 28,940 units from 5,427 units sold in H1 2021.

Skoda sales in Q3 2022 stood at 12,212 units from 9,936 units sold in Q3 2021 while Q4 2022 saw a total of 12,610 units sold, up 48.44 percent from 8,495 units sold in Q4 2021, thus ending H2 2022 with 24,822 units sold up 34.68 percent over 18,431 units sold in the same period last year.

Skoda Auto 2023 Targets

Skoda Auto India has ambitious plans for 2023 when they expect sales to cross the 60,000 unit mark. To keep its portfolio fresh, the company is expected to launch 3-5 new products in the coming months while an all-new compact SUV is scheduled for launch by 2025. The company is also set to introduce the Enyaq EV sometime soon and it is currently being actively tested. Once launched, it will rival Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW i4.