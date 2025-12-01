Skoda Sales Nov 2025 Saw 90% YoY Growth – Crossed 5 Lakh Units Milestone

Skoda Auto India just closed its sales book for the month of November 2025 in style and probably even a mic drop. We say this because the company’s sales performance last month almost doubled in volume YoY when compared to how Skoda performed in November 2024 where sales are concerned.

In the mainstream side, the company currently has Kushaq and Slavia spawned out of INDIA 2.0 strategy and then Kylaq spawned out of INDIA 2.5 strategy. On top of these mainstream offerings, Skoda also offers Kodiaq SUV via CKD route and then Octavia RS via CBU route. Let’s take a closer look at Skoda Auto India’s sales for November 2025.

Skoda Sales Nov 2025

For the month of November 2025, Skoda Auto India sold 5,491 units including Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq and Octavia RS. This was a 90% YoY growth over the 2,886 units sold in November 2024. This was a 2,605 units volume growth YoY last month, over what the company sold during the same period a year ago.

The primary sales contributor is Kylaq, which is positioned in the highly lucrative B SUV segment. With the latest GST 2.0 reforms, Skoda Kylaq received a hefty GST cut which resulted in an attractive price cut as well. Skoda Kylaq seems to be well received by Indian audience and it even offers an enthusiastic 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine as standard.

Only the Octavia RS is currently brought in via CBU route and all 100 units allotted for India, were sold out in just 20 minutes since bookings commenced. Kodiaq SUV is currently brought in via CKD route and is assembled in the company’s facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Both Kushaq and Slavia are expected to receive a facelift and one of them is likely to launch this month.

5 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in 25 Years

Octavia RS was launched in India to commemorate the company’s 25th anniversary operating in the Asian subcontinent. Around the same time, Skoda Auto India achieved yet another achievement as the company sales just crossed the 5 lakh units milestone. In its Silver Jubilee, the company has crossed multiple monthly, quarterly and annual milestones.

Statement from Skoda Auto India

Commenting on the growth, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Our expanding network, our value-driven ownership offerings, and wide product portfolio have been the chief driving forces that have powered our 5 lakh landmark sales and our constant year-on-year sales growth every month. We shall maintain the momentum with our products and by getting closer to our customers and our fans.”