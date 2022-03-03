Skoda Slavia 1.5L Style Launch Price Rs 2.2 L More Than Slavia 1.0

Skoda Slavia premium mid-size sedan competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz

Skoda Auto India has launched the new Slavia 1.0 mid-size sedan in India on 28th February 2022. Today, they have launched the 1.5 liter variant. Unlike the Slavia 1.0, which is available with Active, Ambition and Style variants, the 1.5 Slavia is only offered with Style variant.

Prices of Skoda Slavia Style 1.5 variant starts from Rs 16.19 lakh for the MT variant and goes to Rs 17.79 lakh for the DSG automatic variant. This when compared to respective prices of Slavia Style 1.0 – is a difference of Rs 2.2 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Skoda Slavia 1.0 deliveries have already started.

The new Skoda Slavia is seen as a replacement to the Rapid. It is the first sedan to be underpinned on the Made-in-India MQB-AO-IN platform that is also seen on Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The new Slavia comes in with upto 95 percent localization.

Skoda Slavia – Dimensions, Features

Skoda Slavia is being presented in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style. Dimensions stand at 4,541mm length, 1,752mm width and 1,487mm height. It rides on a wheelbase of 2,651mm while boot space is at 520 liters. Exterior colour options include Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red and Candy White.

The Slavia gets a Skoda signature hexagonal grille with chrome surrounds, LED headlamps with L shaped DRLs, C shaped LED tail lamps, a sloping roofline and 16 inch alloy wheels. The cabin is spacious offering sufficient head and shoulder room while seating is ergonomically designed for good lumbar support. A notable feature is that in the new Slavia the middle seat gets a three-point seatbelt.

Key features include ventilated seating in the front, dual tone leather seats in black and beige colour scheme, a gloss black coloured dashboard and a twin spoke, multi-function steering wheel. The Slavia also gets an electric sunroof, rear AC vents and a wireless charging system.

It gets a 10 inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with MySkoda connected car technology – offered on the top spec variant while the lower trims get a 7 inch system. There is also an 8 inch digital instrument cluster on the top variant.

Slavia safety is via a total of 6 airbags. These include airbags for driver and front passenger as standard, along with front side airbags and curtain airbags. Safety equipment also extends to electronic differential system, hill hold assist, rear parking camera with reverse parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and ESC, ABS and EBD come in as standard.

2022 Skoda Slavia – Engine and Transmission

Skoda Slavia borrows its engine lineup from the Kushaq. This includes a 1.0 liter TSI motor offering 113 hp power and 178 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox and a 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also a 1.5 liter TSI unit that makes 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG. Skoda Slavia enters a segment wherein it will take on rivals such as the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.