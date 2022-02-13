Skoda Slavia Active Base Variant Detailed – First Look Walkaround

Skoda Slavia is all set to get launched in India on 28th Feb 2022 – Ahead of that, first units of Slavia have arrived at dealer showrooms

Skoda Slavia Production has already commenced at the company plant in Chakan, near Pune while test drives will commence soon. This new sedan will replace the Rapid in the company lineup. In fact, Rapid has already been removed from Skoda India website. Select dealers who have unsold stock, are selling Rapid at attractive offers.

Skoda Slavia Active 1.0 MT Base Variant

Skoda Slavia will be positioned in the MQB-A0-IN platform which it will share with Kushaq and Taigun. It will stand at 4,541mm length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm relating to added cabin space with sufficient head and leg roof for passengers at the rear. The boot will be the best in class at 520 liters.

Skoda Slavia will be offered in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style. Base variant is called Active, and it will only be offered with manual transmission option and 1.0 liter TSI engine. Speaking about the other two variants – Ambition variant will be offered with 1.0 TSI with either MT or AT. Style top variant will be offered with both 1.0 TSI as well as 1.5 TSI with MT, AT or DSG.

Unlike the top variants, the base variant does not get many features. It misses out on alloys, LED headlamps, touchscreen infotainment and many more. Below is the detailed first look walkaround video of the base Slavia Active 1.0 variant, credit to TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly.

Skoda Slavia Style top variant will be offered in 5 colour options of Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red and Candy White. It will get LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, a butterfly front grille, a sharp bumper with fog lamps, machine cut alloy wheels and distinctive Slavia badging in its tail gate.

The upcoming sedan will sport a host of cabin comforts and safety equipment. It will get a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8 inch Virtual Cockpit with Skoda speak for digital driver display, ventilated front seating and an electric sunroof. Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control.

Engine Specs

The new Skoda Slavia will be powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo petrol unit making 115 hp power and 175 Nm torque. It will also get a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged petrol engine offering 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque which are the same engine seen on the Skoda Kushaq.

The engines will be mated to 6 speed manual and automatic gearbox options along with a 6 speed torque converter and 7 speed dual clutch unit for the 1.0 liter engine and 1.5 liter engines respectively. Skoda Slavia midsize sedan will rival the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz once launched. Slavia prices are expected to be in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh range.