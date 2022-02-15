Skoda Slavia Ambition Automatic Mid Variant – First Look Walkaround

Skoda will be offering Slavia in three trims- Active, Ambition and Style with prices likely to be starting from Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda has announced the launch dates for its upcoming mid-size sedan Slavia. The sedan has been in the news for over a year and will take up the mantle from the recently discontinued Rapid. Slavia made its global debut in November 2021 and has created a positive first impression among industry folks and general public alike.

As we all know, the Czech carmaker will be offering Slavia two petrol engines- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit. The former will be launched on 28 February 2022, while prices for the latter will be announced on March 3, 2022.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Automatic Trim Walkaround

The company will be offering Slavia in three trims namely- Active, Ambition and Style. Test rides and deliveries are expected to commence for the month of March. Display units of the upcoming sedan have already started reaching Skoda showrooms across the country.

Design of the Ambition trim of Slavia is no different than the rest of the lineup barring a few misses with respect to the top-spec Style variant. A walkaround video of the mid-spec Ambition Auto variant has been posted below. The video has been uploaded by Automotiv Masters on YouTube.

For starters, Slavia Ambition gets the same headlamp design but receives a halogen setup instead of full LED internals in the top-spec model. Same with turn indicators which are bulb units. However, it gets the same LED DRLs as the top-spec trim.

The mid-spec Ambition trim rides on 16-inch silver-coloured alloy wheels different from the more premium dual-tone wheels in the top-spec model. The spare wheel placed inside the space saver compartment of the boot is a size down. Handles on the door are embellished in chrome. The driver’s door handles are also equipped with request sensors that facilitate keyless entry.

Interiors & Features

Inside the cabin, interiors are dominated by an all-black theme with completely black upholsteries. However, the dashboard and interior door trims get a dual-tone theme with a beige shade that lends a premium appeal to the cabin. Some cost-cutting has been made in this trim which includes basic fabric upholstery, manually-adjustable front seats and a semi-digital instrument console with analogue dials and a digital multi-information display.

That said, many features of the top-spec trim have trickled to this mid-spec Ambition model which includes a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display that houses Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dashboard is the most attractive highlight with a piano black finish across its width and around air-con vents which are enclosed with chrome surrounds.

Skoda will be offering the Ambition trim of Slavia with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit as standard which kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. This motor can be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.