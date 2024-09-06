Skoda Slavia And Kushaq 1.5L MT Variants Discontinued – Only DSG

This recent development will force Slavia and Kushaq buyers into opting for pricier automatic gearbox variants if the 1.5L EVO TSI engine is a priority

Ever since their launch, Slavia and Kushaq have been a turning point for Skoda in India. Launched under SAVWIPL’s (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India PVT LTD) India 2.0 strategy, Slavia is based on an Indian-ised MQB A0 IN, on which we now have 4 cars on sale here – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun and Virtus.

The performant 1.5L EVO TSI engine has been a drawing point for thrill seekers and enthusiasts. However, recent developments in Skoda stables will put a frown on automotive purists and a few enthusiasts as the company just axed manual gearbox options mated to 1.5L EVO TSI.

Slavia And Kushaq 1.5L MT

Skoda sold close to 2,800 units in August 2024, falling behind Volkswagen’s around 3,600 units. Skoda seems to be aware of their target demographic as they have just pulled off what some might consider, a risky move.

By discontinuing the 1.5L EVO TSI MT variants on both Slavia and Kushaq, Skoda will no longer cater to a growing niche of automotive enthusiasts and purists. Also, there might be a demographic looking at affordable performance and a manual gearbox variant fits their budget like a glove.

Even the just-launched top-spec Slavia Monte Carlo and Sportline Editions lacked a 1.5L EVO TSI MT powertrain combination. Buyers looking for a C-Segment sedan or SUV with a similar ethos as Skoda Slavia and Kushaq, might look at Volkswagen’s Virtus and Taigun, both of which still get multiple variants with 1.5L EVO TSI MT transmission combo.

There might be a boost to Volkswagen’s monthly sales in India post Skoda’s discontinuation of 1.5L EVO TSI MT powertrain combination. Improved sales in India might shed a better light on Volkswagen’s position in the Asian subcontinent while the conglomerate has been under serious global struggles.

No other changes

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get two turbocharged petrol engine options – a 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI unit. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. However, the 1.5L EVO TSI with 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque, is the show-stopper.

This engine now only offers a 7-speed DSG, lacking a 6-speed manual option. The 1.0L TSI engine still offers a manual along with a 6-speed torque converter. The recently launched Slavia Monte Carlo Edition along with Sportline Edition with Slavia and Kushaq are expected to boost sales around the all-important festive season.