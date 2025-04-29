Skoda Slavia B Electric Bike Concept Unveiled – Slick Tyres, Leather Detailing

Skoda’s electric cafe racer concept is based on the original Slavia B, 240cc petrol bike that was launched in 1899

If we go through Skoda’s history, it’s surprising to learn that the company once manufactured petrol-powered motorcycles. Late 19th century was the time when petrol-powered motorcycles began to be produced commercially. Laurin & Klement was a key player in Europe, as its motorcycles were known for their reliability and racing success. Laurin & Klement was later acquired by Skoda, whereupon the focus shifted to cars.

To highlight and celebrate its vibrant past, Skoda has now unveiled the Slavia B electric cafe racer concept motorcycle. This concept model is a tribute to the original Slavia B, the first motorcycle to be manufactured by Laurin & Klement. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting fusion of the old and the new.

Skoda Slavia B electric bike concept – The electric Cafe Racer

While getting new aerodynamic body panels, Slavia B electric cafe racer concept utilizes a frame that looks similar to the one used with the original Slavia B. For vintage aesthetics, the concept gets brown leather items such as a leather seat, leather tool bag and leather grips for the handlebar and foot pegs.

The original Slavia B had the petrol engine and other components mounted within the frame. This space in the electric concept has been left empty. It has the Laurin & Klement logo in a floating effect format. The rider seat also follows the same floating design approach.

Apart from these, the Slavia B electric concept has largely a contemporary, futuristic profile. Key highlights include USD front forks, low-set handlebar, large alloy wheels with rectangular-shaped spokes and slick tyres. At the front, the electric bike has an illuminated ‘SKODA’ logo and a sharp LED headlamp and DRLs. While the bike looks functional, the riding stance is way too stretchy. Certainly not for real-world riding conditions.

Launch timeline?

It is unlikely that the Slavia B electric cafe racer concept motorcycle will make it to the assembly line. This is a one-off concept that pays homage to the rich history of Laurin & Klement and Skoda. The bike has been created by French designer Romain Bucaille. The basic initial design was done as pencil sketches, followed by more advanced digital tools to give the concept its final shape. In a way, Slavia B electric concept also highlights Skoda’s advanced 3D modelling tools that the brand uses for its strikingly designed cars.

A bit about the original Slavia B

Introduced in 1899, the Laurin & Klement Slavia B was equipped with a 240cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It generated 1.75 hp and had a top speed of 40 km/h. There was no gearbox and power to the rear wheel was transferred via a flat belt. The bike also had pedals that were used for starting the engine and to work as auxiliary propulsion. During the five-year period from 1899 to 1904, around 540 units of the Slavia B were manufactured.