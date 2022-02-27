Skoda Slavia Deliveries Start Tomorrow – On Launch Day 28th Feb

Bookings of the new Skoda Slavia commence at Rs 11,000 and will be available for test ride from tomorrow, which is also launch day

Skoda Slavia is the new premium mid-size sedan set to launch tomorrow. It comes in as a replacement to the Rapid that has been struck off the company website. The new Slavia sedan will compete with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz in its segment.

Skoda Slavia will be the third model to be introduced under Skoda-VW India ‘2.0 project’ with the first two being Skoda Kushaq and Taigun SUVs. Production of the new Skoda Slavia is currently underway at the company plant in Chakan, near Pune. It has started making its way into company dealerships while test rides are set to commence tomorrow.

Skoda Slavia Deliveries From Day 1

Skoda will announce Slavia prices tomorrow, 28th Feb 2022. It is also the day when deliveries of Slavia will officially start. This was confirmed by Skoda India Brand Director Zac Hollis via twitter. This is good news for Slavia buyers, as they will not have to wait any longer. Many OEMs take days / weeks to start deliveries post the launch.

Skoda Slavia will be offered in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style. As is also seen on the Kushaq and Taigun, the Slavia will also be positioned on an MQB-A0-IN platform. Dimensions also get detailed at 4,541mm length, 1,752mm width and 1,487mm height along with a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Boot space will stand at 520 liters.

Skoda Slavia – Exteriors

In terms of design, the Slavia will be easily distinguished as a part of the Skoda family. It gets the Skoda signature butterfly grille, LED head and tail lamps, crease lines running across its sides and chrome accents as have also been seen on the Kushaq.

The Slavia will ride on machine cut alloy wheels and get Slavia badging in its tail gate. Exterior colour options will include Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red and Candy White.

The cabin of Skoda Slavia will see some premium features. It will sport a gloss black finished dashboard and dual tone (black and beige) leather upholstery. Features will also include ventilated seats for passengers in the front, a twin spoke, multi-function steering wheel, a large 10.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, wireless charging and an electric sunroof.

Just #1DayToGo for the launch of #SKODASLAVIA 1.0 L TSI as it marks the beginning of a new era in ŠKODA's Sedan legacy. The price unveils at 11:00 AM on 28th February. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tIRu6uV3MV — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) February 27, 2022

Top variants of the Skoda Slavia will see a host of added features with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, MySkoda connected car technology, keyless entry, automatic climate controls, and auto dimming internal rear view mirror. Safety features will see a total of 6 airbags, electronic differential system, hill hold assist, rear parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system along with electronic differential system and ESC.

Turbo Petrol Engines

As is also seen on the Skoda Kushaq, the Slavia will also be powered by two turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder unit will offer 115 hp power and 175 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder unit will make 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox.

The smaller 1.0 liter engine will get a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox while the 1.5 engine gets a 7 speed dual clutch gearbox. The 1.5 liter engine will allow for acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds with a top speed rated at 190 km/h. No pricing details have been revealed as on date. However, dealer estimates put the new Skoda Slavia in a Rs 10-19 lakh price range (ex-sh).