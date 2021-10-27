Skoda Slavia Dimensions, Specs Revealed – Vs Rapid, City, Verna, Ciaz

Skoda India is getting ready to launch a new mid-size sedan early next year based on the Kushaq platform

Under the new Project 2.0, Skoda India has planned to launch many new cars. The company set the ball rolling with the recently launched new generation Octavia and the much anticipated Kushaq compact SUV. That’s not all as the Czech carmaker wants to end this year with a bang with a new mid-size sedan.

Launch is expected to take place early next year, but Skoda is expected to unveil their sedan later this year. It will be called Slavia. This new C-segment will not be replacing the current-gen Rapid and instead will be slotted to bridge the wide gap between Rapid and the new-gen Octavia.

Skoda Slavia Dimensions

Test mules of this new sedan, tentatively called Slavia, have already spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. Skoda has already shared official test mule photos in their official camouflage. Today, they have shared new images, along with details about its dimensions and engine specs.

Skoda India has stated that the new Slavia sedan will be 4541mm long, 1752mm wide, 1487mm tall and will have a wheelbase of 2651mm. In comparison with current Skoda Rapid, the Slavia is longer, wider, taller and also has a longer wheelbase. When compared with rivals Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz, below are the highlights.

As can be seen from the table above, new Skoda Slavia will be the widest car in the segment. Expect it to offer best in class shoulder room on the inside. It also has the longest wheelbase in the segment, that could result in best in class legroom. It is not the longest, as that title continues to remain with Honda City new gen.

Skoda Slavia Specs

Along with dimensions, Skoda has also revealed the engine specs of new Slavia sedan. As expected, it is powered by the same set of 1.0 liter and 1.5 liter petrol engines which are on offer with recently launched Kushaq. Power output figures are also same. New Slavia will become the most powerful sedan in the segment.

Slavia will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-pot TSI turbo petrol engine which can churn out 114 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Skoda will also offer a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor in the lineup which kicks out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard across the range with the options of a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG on the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre units respectively.

Similarities with new Octavia

Based on previously seen spy shots, a few notable updates have been made to the car’s front end. The most prominent of them being sleek and swept-back LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. It flaunts a completely blacked-out signature Skoda butterfly grille surrounded by chrome on all sides.

The sedan gets a unique front bumper with a chrome strip running in between the air intake grille. Overall, the front end looks closer to the new Octavia. Along the side profile, it gets clean and crisp creases making the design look more sophisticated. Also, it features a sloping coupe-like roofline.

This is very similar to the fastback design of the new Octavia which means it is likely to be provided with a liftback tailgate resulting in a very spacious boot. While the rear end of the rendered image is not on display, it will most probably feature a pair of wraparound LED taillights. Other notable highlights include sporty-looking alloy wheels and a Skoda badge on the front fender.