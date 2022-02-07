Skoda Slavia Display Units Spied – Showroom Debut On 10th Feb

Skoda Slavia could be priced in the Rs 10-18 lakh bracket and compete with Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Volkswagen Vento

Following the recent launch of Skoda Kodiaq facelift in India, the company is now set to introduce its second product in the country this year. The new Skoda Slavia was revealed in November 2021 and marks its entry into the mid-size sedan segment.

New Slavia will be a replacement to the Rapid sedan that has been discontinued after a 10 year long run and will be positioned below the Octavia in the company lineup. Skoda Kodiaq and Slavia are being introduced as a part of the company’s ambitious India 2.0 strategy.

Launch is scheduled to take place in early March 2022, which is when prices will be announced. Ahead of that, Skoda will start displaying the Slavia at their dealerships across India from 10th Feb. First batch of display units have arrived at the dealer yard. Test drives as well as deliveries will start from early March.

Skoda Slavia – Variants and Dimensions

Skoda Slavia has been developed in India and will be produced at the company’s facility in Pune with upto 95 percent localization. Skoda Slavia will be presented in three broad trims of Active, Ambition and Style. It is based on the MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Kushaq.

It is the same platform on the Volkswagen Taigun and will also be seen on the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus. Slavia dimensions stand at 4,541mm length, 1,752mm width and 1,487mm height with a wheelbase of 2,651mm and boot space of 521 liters.

Skoda will offer Slavia in colour options of Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Silver, Crystal Blue and Brilliant Silver. It will be seen with LED projector lamps, L shaped LED DRLs, automatic headlamps and C shaped LED tail lights. It will ride on 16 inch alloy wheels finished in a dual tone colour scheme.

An electric sunroof, a trademark Skoda front grille with chrome surrounds and black finished vertical slats, a sloping roofline and strong character lines running from front fender to tail lamps will all be a part of its exteriors.

Interiors of Skoda Slavia sport a premium finish in a black and beige colour scheme. It gets four layer dashboard design with all black top and faux wood paneling along with a piano black panel and beige finished glove box lid.

Rounded AC vents on the sides and rectangular ones in the center and a 10 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Skoda Apps are also a part of its interiors. The base Active trim sports a smaller 7 inch touchscreen.

The Slavia gets front ventilated seats, front and rear armrests, a two spoke steering wheel, that has also been seen on Kodiaq, Kushaq and Octavia, wireless phone charging, 8 inch digital driver’s display unit, a sunroof and auto climate control. Safety will be via six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD.

Skoda Slavia – Engine Specs

The upcoming Slavia will be powered by two turbo petrol engines. The 1.0 liter engine will make 115 hp power and 175 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It will also get its power via a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine that will offer 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT automatic unit.

Source