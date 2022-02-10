Skoda Slavia Goes On Display At Dealer Showrooms Across India

Skoda will reveal prices and commence customer deliveries from 1st week of March 2022

Skoda Slavia is the company’s second product to come under its India 2.0 Strategy after the Kushaq. It has been on test for over two years while at end of last year the company unveiled the new sedan. First examples have started entering dealer showrooms for display purpose.

Test drives will not be allowed as of now. Skoda says test drives will start later this month. Bookings have started at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Replying to a Tweet, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing of Skoda Auto, has stated that prices of Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will be announced in the first week of March 2022 with deliveries will start at later next month.

Skoda Slavia – Dimensions, Variants and Features

Latest images of Skoda Slavia from the showroom are credit to automotive enthusiast Shirun Kumar. Slavia mid-sized sedan is built on an MQB A0 IN platform with over 95 percent localization levels. This is the same platform that is seen on Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun and which will also make its way onto the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

Skoda Slavia will stand 4,541 mm in length, 1,487 mm in height, 1,752 mm in width and will get a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. These dimensions make the Slavia the widest model in the midsize sedan segment while it will also receive the longest wheelbase so as to offer most spacious cabin.

Skoda Slavia will be presented in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style. It will sport a butterfly front grille surrounded by chrome accents. The sedan with receive projector LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, a sharp bumper design on which the fog lamps are positioned.

Skoda Slavia – Cabin Comforts and Safety

Top end variant Style will see several cabin comforts such as comfortable seating in a black and beige colour scheme, keyless entry, push button start/stop, touch based automatic climate controls and ventilated seats for front passengers. It will ride on machine cut alloy wheels and sport crystalline split LED tail lamps and with Skoda Slavia badging at its tail gate.

It will also be seen with a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8 inch digital instrument cluster and an electric sun roof. It will sport safety equipment with a total of 6 airbags, rear parking camera, multi collision braking system and ABS and EBD.

Skoda Slavia gets two engine options. The 1.0 liter TSI petrol engine will offer 108 hp power and 175 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox. The Style trim will also receive a 1.5 liter TSI petrol unit making 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque and get transmission options among which will be a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG unit.

Even as there are no prices revealed as on date, estimates put the new Slavia in a price bracket of Rs 10-16 lakh. It will take on the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment.