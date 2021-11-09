Skoda Slavia Interiors Sketch Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

A replacement for Rapid, Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz

As part of its renewed strategy for the Indian market, Skoda will soon unveil its new C-segment sedan called Slavia. Earlier this year in June, the Czech carmaker had launched new Octavia and Kushaq SUV. Slavia is a spiritual successor to Rapid that has now been discontinued. It will be a significant upgrade in terms of design, features list and performance.

Skoda Slavia styling and features

As compared to Rapid, Skoda Slavia has a sportier look and feel. Some of the styling bits have been borrowed from new Octavia. Slavia has sharp creases and grooves all across, which enhance its visual appeal.

Some key features include the signature slatted grille, sleek headlamps and DRLs, crisp front and rear bumper, sporty alloy wheels, body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out B pillar, sloping roofline and edgy taillamps. Top-spec models are expected to get sunroof.

With its sharp design, Slavia easily qualifies as the quintessential head turner on the streets. It is longer, wider and taller than most of its rivals. Only new Honda City is longer and taller than Slavia. However, Slavia wheelbase of 2,651 mm is the longest in segment. With its larger dimensions, Slavia is expected to be roomier on the inside. It could also have best-in-class boot space.

Slavia is based on the same platform as that of Kushaq. It could get a similar set of features on the inside. Some possibilities for top-spec variants include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats, auto AC, wireless charging, and Skoda sound system.

Connectivity features will also be available via Skoda Connect app. Some useful ones include real-time vehicle tracking, speed tracking, geofence alerts, parking location finder, device tamper alert, tow alert, emergency SMS with location, road side assistance and driving behaviour analysis.

Skoda Slavia engine options

Slavia will borrow the powertrain options from Kushaq. However, these will be tweaked to suit specific needs of the sedan. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine generates 114 hp of max power at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 178 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,500 rpm. It is mated to either 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The other engine is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit that makes 148 hp and 250 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG unit.

Safety kit for Skoda Slavia could include front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), EBS with EBD, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer with floating code system, and rear-view camera and sensor.

With enhanced features and improved performance, Skoda Slavia is expected to be priced higher than Rapid. It is expected to be positioned as a premium C-segment sedan. Slavia could be launched in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.