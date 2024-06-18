Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Price Cut Up To Rs 2.19 Lakh – New Variant Names Launched (Old Discontinued)

Skoda India Announces Major Price Cuts on Kushaq and Slavia Models Amid Declining Sales

In a strategic move to revive declining sales, Skoda India has announced significant price cut across its popular models, the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia sedan. Skoda has also renamed the variant names. What was earlier available as Active, Ambition and Style – are now rechristened as Classic, Signature and Prestige. Old names are now discontinued. This comes at a time when Skoda is getting ready to launch facelifts of Kushaq and Slavia.

Price update on Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq, available in both 1.0L and 1.5L variants, sees notable price cuts across several trims. The 1.0L Classic MT variant now starts at Rs 10.89 lakh, down from Rs 11.99 lakh, marking a substantial decrease of Rs 1.10 lakh. The Signature MT and AT trims also see reductions of Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000 respectively.

The Monte Carlo variants have witnessed the most significant cuts, with the MT priced at Rs 15.59 lakh (down by Rs 1.69 lakh) and the AT at Rs 16.69 lakh (down by Rs 1.89 lakh). The Prestige MT and AT models now cost Rs 16.09 lakh and Rs 17.19 lakh, reflecting cuts of Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 respectively.

For the 1.5L Kushaq, the reductions are equally substantial. The Monte Carlo AT variant sees the steepest drop of Rs 2.19 lakh, bringing its price to Rs 18.29 lakh. The Signature MT and AT trims are now available for Rs 15.69 lakh and Rs 16.89 lakh, respectively, with price cuts ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. The Prestige MT and AT models have also been reduced by Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Price update on Slavia

Skoda’s Slavia sedan also benefits from the revised pricing strategy. The 1.0L Classic MT variant now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh, reflecting a reduction of Rs 94,000. However, not all variants have seen cuts; the Signature MT and AT models are now priced at Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh, with minor increases of Rs 21,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The Prestige MT and AT trims have experienced price hikes as well, with increases of Rs 36,000 and Rs 16,000 respectively.

For the Slavia 1.5L, there are slight increases in the Signature MT and AT variants, now priced at Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 16.69 lakh, respectively. The Prestige MT and AT models show minor price adjustments, with the AT variant seeing a slight decrease of Rs 14,000, now priced at Rs 18.69 lakh.

New Variant Naming Strategy

In addition to price adjustments, Skoda India has also streamlined its variant naming strategy. What was previously known as Active, Ambition, and Style variants are now rebranded as Classic, Signature, and Prestige respectively. This change aims to simplify the buying process and enhance brand clarity for consumers.

Last 6 month Sales

Over the past six months, Skoda has experienced a notable decline in sales. In December 2023, the combined sales for the Kushaq and Slavia models stood at 4,445 units, with the Kushaq selling 2,485 units and the Slavia 1,960 units. However, by January 2024, sales had dropped to 2,324 units, with the Kushaq at 1,082 units and the Slavia at 1,242 units. This downward trend continued in February 2024, with total sales falling to 2,165 units (Kushaq – 1,137 units, Slavia – 1,028 units), and in March 2024, sales were slightly better at 2,651 units (Kushaq – 1,293 units, Slavia – 1,358 units). April 2024 saw another decrease, with total sales at 2,412 units (Kushaq – 1,159 units, Slavia – 1,253 units), and by May 2024, sales had slightly improved to 2,695 units (Kushaq – 1,157 units, Slavia – 1,538 units). The total sales for these six months amounted to 16,692 units, with the Kushaq contributing 8,313 units and the Slavia 8,379 units.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “We have been in India for nearly a quarter of a century, and our commitment to this market is absolute. We have always been looking at offering more in product and affiliated actions. Since the announcement of our all-new compact SUV planned for 2025, we have maintained that with this new car, we are targeting new markets, younger customers and more accessibility to the brand. While the new compact SUV will open new markets for us, we have achieved some efficiencies in the Kushaq and the Slavia, which has enabled us to enhance the value in our offerings and pass on the benefits to our customers and fans.”