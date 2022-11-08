Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Prices Nov 2022 – Hike Up To Rs 60k

Slavia and Kushaq are the two best-selling cars from Skoda currently – They have now received a price hike

With rising input costs, Skoda has hiked the price for its Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV. This is Kushaq’s 3rd hike and Slavia’s 2nd. Kushaq’s first price hike took place in January 2022 which took prices up by up to Rs. 29,000 and second one took place in May 2022 which took the prices up by up to Rs. 70,000.

In contrast, this is Slavia’s 2nd hike and the first one took place in June 2022 which took the prices up by up to Rs. 60,000. Skoda Slavia, Kushaq prices are now hiked up to Rs. 60,000. Not all the variants get the same price hike. Let’s break it down.

Skoda Prices Nov 2022 – Slavia, Kushaq

Prices for Slavia sedan have been hiked from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 40,000. Base Active 1.0 MT and Ambition 1.0 MT both get a hike of Rs. 30,000. Ambition 1.0 AT receives the highest Rs. 40,000 price hike. Top-spec Style trim with 1.0 MT gets a hike of Rs. 21,000 (without sunroof) to Rs. 31,000 (with sunroof).

Style 1.0 AT variant has only been hiked by Rs. 11,000. The enthusiast’s pick, Style 1.5 MT, is hiked by Rs. 21,000 and Style 1.5 AT variant gets the least Rs. 1,000 hike. Prices for Slavia 1.0L powertrain used to start from Rs. 10.99 lakh and after this price hike, it starts from Rs. 11.29 lakh.

Slavia with a 1.5L powertrain used to start from Rs. 16.79 lakh. Now, it starts from Rs. 17 lakh. Kushaq price hike is much more pronounced as it goes up to Rs. 60,000. Base Active and Ambition Classic variants with 1.0 MT get a hike of Rs. 30,000. Ambition 1.0 MT gets a hike of just Rs. 20,000.

Other variations of Ambition trim like Ambition Classic 1.0 AT and Ambition 1.0 AT get a price hike of Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 40,000 respectively. Kushaq’s Style trim spawns a total of 7 variants. Style NSR 1.0 MT and Style 1.0 MT prices rose by Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively. Surprisingly, Style 1.0 AT and 1.5 AT variants don’t get any hike.

Kushaq Prices Now Start From Rs. 11.59 Lakh

Style 1.0 AT and 1.5 AT variants with 6 airbags get price hikes of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively. Lastly, Style 1.5 MT price rose by Rs. 60,000. Within Monte Carlo trim, 1.0 MT and 1.5 MT variant prices rose by Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 60,000 respectively. 1.0 AT and 1.5 AT variants prices rose by Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively.

In effect, Kushaq prices now start from Rs. 11.59 lakh, which used to start from Rs. 11.29 lakh prior to this hike. Prices for top-spec Monte Carlo trim used to start from Rs. 15.99 lakh and now have gone up to Rs. 16.39 lakh. Both Kushaq’s 1.5 MT powertrain variants got a Rs. 60,000 price hike. All prices above are ex-sh.