Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Spied Ahead Of Official Launch – What’s New?

This is the first time a Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo will go on sale in India and will rival VW Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City

Ahead of the festive season, Skoda Auto has been planning to launch new versions of Slavia and Kushaq. The same has been teased on social media under the tag “Sports Range”. In addition to that, Skoda has now revealed the Slavia Monte Carlo edition on social media. Bookings will open today at 5 pm. The sedan has started to arrive at dealer yard as well.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch

Skoda teased a red Slavia on social media yesterday along with a Kushaq in a dark shade. The company termed them in their teasers as Sports Range. However, recent spy shots suggest that they might just be variants of existing Slavia and Kushaq, rather than being updates in features and equipment.

When it comes to Slavia sedan, it was spied in a ravishing Tornado Red shade with contrasting black accents. Even though there was no badge visible from these spy shots, it looks very much like a Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo trim, which will be the most expensive trim level of Slavia since launch.

Skoda offers a similar trim with Kushaq, but Slavia is getting a Monte Carlo trim for the first time. Sure, Red colour can be had without opting for Monte Carlo trim. That said, there are a few distinct elements with this new trim to nudge the buyers. For starters, we can see playfully implemented gloss black elements on the outside.

Going by previous Skoda launches, we can expect puddle lamps on ORVMs, scuff plates, Monte Carlo badging on B-Pillars and others. There are gloss black elements on grille, fog lamp surrounds, alloy wheels, rear lip spoiler and trunk garnish along with all the letterings and badging.

On the inside, Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo will get an all-black theme with red highlights. When compared to Kushaq Monte Carlo, there seem to be less red elements on the inside. Since it is a top-spec trim, Slavia Monte Carlo may get attributes like electrically operated and ventilated front seats, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen and a virtual cockpit.

What engines will it get?

Other features might include a single-pane sunroof, premium audio system, front and rear dash camera, sporty aluminium pedals, connected car suite and more. The variant spied recently at the dealer yard comes with a 1.5L TSI engine and a 7-speed DSG gearbox. This engine makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

Just like Kushaq Monte Carlo, Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo might also get a 1.0L TSI engine option as well. Slavia Monte Carlo will be launched soon alongside a new sporty version of Kushaq. Bookings open today at 5 pm.

