Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Track Drive Review – Same Car, New Avatar!

While the 1.0L engine variant offers both manual and automatic gearbox options, Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L EVO only gets DSG

SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd) has been known to offer some of the best-looking and soundly engineered products catering to enthusiasts. However, competition has increased a lot and Skoda India sales have taken a hit. If we take sales numbers from July 2024, Skoda sales were down 50% YoY. But the company is coming up with new strategies to boost sales.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo along with Slavia and Kushaq Sportline versions have been launched and are tasked to boost sales around the festive season. Slavia Monte Carlo edition not only celebrates 112 years of Skoda’s motorsport heritage but also brings newness and a dash of sporty elegance to Indian C-Segment sedan space. Alongside Monte Carlo, Skoda has also launched Sportline trims for Kushaq and Slavia, offering a fresh take on style and performance.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo – Exterior Design Highlights

While Sportline trims are great too, new Slavia Monte Carlo is definitely the star of this show. Name Monte Carlo embodies Skoda’s rich racing heritage. Monte Carlo badge is a symbol of Skoda’s victorious motorsport history. The name has been in use since 1912 when Skoda first entered the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo. Over the years, Skoda cars have become synonymous with success on the rally circuit.

Monte Carlo Editions embody the racing spirit Skoda possesses in its DNA. Just launched Slavia Monte Carlo is the third Monte Carlo offering in India – first two being Rapid Monte Carlo in 2017 and Kushaq Monte Carlo in 2022. To showcase the sporty edge of Slavia and to accentuate Monte Carlo name, Skoda organized a track exercise for Indian media at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

Before talking about the car’s dynamics, we have to get design out of the way. Slavia Monte Carlo gets gloss-black accents all around, lending a bold and sporty appeal. On the outside, we get a new black grille flanked by LED headlights and halogen turn indicators. Window garnish, ORVMs, radiator grille surround, and fog lamp garnish are all finished in black, complementing the sleek 16 inch Black Alloy wheels.

Other highlights include Monte Carlo badging on the front fenders, darkened tail lights and sporty side skirts, finished in gloss black. There is a subtle lip spoiler too, adding to its aggressive stance. Further increasing sportiness is a black diffuser and bumper garnish at the rear and dark chrome door handles and black exterior lettering tie together this refined yet sporty aesthetic.

Interior Design Elements

On the inside, Slavia Monte Carlo gets an all-black cabin with red highlights. A formula that has been known to induce a sporty feel. The Monte Carlo Red theme adds just the right touch of contrast, with subtle red accents running across the dashboard, air vents, and centre console. The leatherette seats are finished in black with red highlights, bordered by eye-catching red stitching.

Steering wheel and gear knob also get red stitching adding that extra sporty detail. Even the digital displays reflect this theme, with the red and black continuing into the infotainment system and virtual cockpit. Slavia’s two-spoke steering wheel feels great to hold in hand. Monte Carlo branding on the scuff plates and sporty aluminium pedals give a constant reminder of Slavia Monte Carlo’s rich racing heritage. Apart from comfort, Slavia Monte Carlo’s cabin aims to emotionally connect the driver to the car’s motorsport legacy every time they get behind the wheel.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo is offered in both 1.0L TSI as well as 1.5L EVO TSI engine. With the 1L engine option, Skoda offers a choice between a manual or an automatic, while 1.5L EVO TSI only gets DSG. Engine specs are carried over along with all mechanicals. So, there is no added performance advantage with these new launches. Prices of the Slavia Monte Carlo start from Rs 15.79 lakh (Ex-sh) and go all the way till Rs 18.49 lakh (Ex-sh).

Slavia and Kushaq Sportline

Skoda Auto has also introduced the new Sportline trims for both Slavia and Kushaq. These take inspiration from Monte Carlo’s bold design, incorporating similar blacked-out elements for a sleek and dynamic appearance. Slavia Sportline offers 16-inch Black Alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and a black aero kit enhancing the car’s sporty character.

Kushaq Sportline gets larger 17-inch Black alloys, adding even more presence on the road. Both models feature darkened taillights and black accents on the exterior, which give them a more aggressive and refined look. On the inside, Sportline trims offer alloy foot pedals, an electric sunroof, and a range of modern tech features like rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Where safety is concerned, Škoda has ensured that both Slavia and Kushaq are top contenders in their respective segments. A comprehensive set of safety features including six airbags as standard fitment, electronic stability control, traction control, multi-collision braking and a 5 Star crash rating awarded by Global NCAP are notable.

Slavia Monte Carlo Track Drive

To highlight Slavia Monte Carlo’s sporty credentials by tapping into its rich racing heritage, Skoda India arranged a track experience for media at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. Driving the Slavia Monte Carlo at Buddh International Circuit was truly an exhilarating experience. The 1.5L EVO TSI engine delivered punchy performance, and the 7-speed DSG handled the power seamlessly, making acceleration smooth and exciting.

On the long straight, Slavia Monte Carlo impressed us with its straight-line stability. Slavia Monte Carlo showcased precise handling around the corners, allowing us to take on those challenging bends with confidence. Apart from pushing the Slavia Monte Carlo on the race track, we also got the chance to take it through a series of curated tests to truly understand its handling, acceleration, and braking capabilities.

Slavia impressed us with its responsive steering and quick directional changes. It manoeuvred through the tight cones with ease, showcasing its ability to handle sharp movements in real-world driving conditions. These curated tests also gave us an idea of car’s responses in panic braking situations.

However, there were a couple of areas that left room for improvement. For starters, the build-up of pace is not vigorous once the car achieves triple-digit speeds. Post 120 km/h or 130 km/h, there was a noticeable taper in engine’s performance. Tyres struggled for grip at times, with noticeable screeching and they protested, forcing us to attack the corners at a slower pace than what the platform is capable of.

A fly in the ointment is rear drum brakes that simply lack the sheer stopping power, which front disc brakes offer. We felt the constant need for better braking setup on the track, especially when pushing the car harder on corners. Even visually, I have never encountered an individual digging a drum brake setup over a disc brake. Never happened. That said, Slavia has huge potential in overall driving dynamics and offers an engaging ride, with room to grow in a few key areas.

Conclusion

Skoda cars have always been known for their excellent driving dynamics and striking design, making them a favourite among enthusiasts and those who appreciate a well-crafted vehicle. This remains true for the newly launched Slavia Monte Carlo and Sportline variants. While these cars offer a lot in terms of looks and performance, there’s always room for improvement. In some areas, particularly in terms of interior premiumness, Skoda could push the envelope a bit further. Maybe with the facelift.