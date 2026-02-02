Skoda Slavia Price Hike Feb 2026 Up To Rs 34k – Facelift Spy Shots Show Connected LED Ribs

Skoda Auto is on the verge of updating its INDIA 2.0 vehicles and introduced the Kushaq facelift recently in Cochin. The company also announced new variants for its INDIA 2.5 vehicle, Kylaq, including a Sportline version. While Slavia facelift is still under testing, Skoda Auto has hiked the prices of its sedan. Let’s take a closer look at the new prices.

Slavia Price Hike Feb 2026

One of India’s, if not, the best best-selling C+ Segment sedans, the Skoda Slavia, is on the verge of getting a major facelift. Ahead of that, Skoda Auto has announced a price hike with Slavia sedan for the month of February 2026, effective immediately. The base Slavia Classic MT variant does not get a price hike.

With this price hike in effect, Slavia’s base price continues to be the same at Rs 9,99,900 (Ex-sh). The highest price hike is for Monte Carlo 1.0 AT variant, which now costs Rs 33,690 more at Rs 16.49 lakh. Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG variant has received a price hike of Rs 29,207 (all prices Ex-sh).

Below Monte Carlo, we have Prestige trim level, which has received a price hike of Rs 27,690 and Rs 23,207 for Prestige 1.0 AT and Prestige 1.5 DSG variants, respectively. Buyers choosing Slavia Sportline 1.0 or Signature 1.0 variants (both MT and AT), will face a price hike of up to Rs 16,586 (all prices Ex-sh). This brings the price range of Skoda Slavia between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

New Slavia Facelift Spied Testing

Skoda Auto is working on a facelift for Slavia sedan and testing of this vehicle is going on in full swing. There have been multiple test mule spy shot instances with Slavia facelift and the latest ones show interesting design details. In these spy shots, we can see a glimpse of Slavia facelift’s front and rear design.

At the front, we can now see a revised fascia. Changes are not too profound and they still adhere to Slavia’s already handsome appeal. We can also see a hint of connected LED ribs which we recently saw with Kushaq facelift. These ribs offer a sophisticated look as they don’t look very loud in person.

The butterfly grille, sculpted and sporty bumpers, LED tail lights and 16-inch alloy wheels will get a subtle redesign. Like Kushaq facelift, Slavia facelift is likely to offer rear disc brakes with 1.5L TSI engine variants. Illuminated Skoda lettering at the rear, a panoramic sunroof, massaging seats at the rear, more equipment with lower variants are some of the other notable changes with the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift.